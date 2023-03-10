An official website of the United States Government 
Military Celebrates Women's History Month

March 10, 2023 | By David Vergun , DOD News

A poster of a woman painting is shown.
Celebrating Women Who Tell Stories
The 2023 Defense Department’s Women’s History Month poster depicts the outline of a woman’s face looking towards the explosion of opportunities available to women who tell the stories. Her hand holds the pen that pours out possibilities into a colorful tapestry of talent. The display describes the many ways women can use their powerful storytelling prowess to propagate truth and reflect our changing society.
Download: Full Size (1.63 MB)
Photo By: Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute
VIRIN: 230217-F-SF323-1001

March is Women's History Month. This year's theme, "Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories," acknowledges the pioneering women, past and present, as important contributors to the achievements of the military services and civilian workforce, stated Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr., under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness in a Feb. 27 memorandum.

"We recognize the accomplishments of women in the department and their contributions to national security which helps maximize the department's warfighting capabilities," he stated, providing examples:

A pilot sits and smiles for a photo in the open cockpit of a parked aircraft.
Capt. Rosemary Mariner, the first woman to command an operational naval aviation squadron during Operation Desert Storm.
Navy Cmdr. Rosemary Mariner in the 1990s.
Download: Full Size (112.64 KB)
Photo By: Navy
VIRIN: 230310-N-D0439-101
A U.S. Marine talks to a foreign service member on a field as other troops stand by.
In 2018,1st Lt. Marina Hierl became the first woman in the Marine Corps to command an infantry platoon.
Marine Corps Capt. Marina Hierl speaks with a Malaysian service member during a standard operating procedures class at Kota Belud Range Complex, Malaysia, Oct. 2, 2019. U.S. Marines and sailors joined Malaysian troops for Tiger Strike 2019, an exercise that included training in jungle survival, amphibious assault, aerial raids and combat service support.
Download: Full Size (1.78 MB)
Photo By: Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dalton S. Swanbeck
VIRIN: 191002-M-EC058-1286R
An airman stands in front of an aircraft and talks to media members.
On Nov. 21, 2022, Air Force Capt. Rhea McFarland became the first African American female C-17 pilot to receive the Distinguished Flying Cross for her leadership in Afghanistan.
Air Force Capt. Rhea McFarland, a C-17 Globemaster III pilot, talks to journalists after receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross for her leadership in Afghanistan during a ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Nov. 21, 2022. She was the first Black female to receive the award, which recognizes heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight.
Download: Full Size (1.27 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III
VIRIN: 221121-F-DY859-1240
These women and their stories represent the many untold stories in DOD of women who took on mission-critical assignments and advanced as leaders in the military, research, science, technology, engineering and mathematics, he stated.

"The department celebrates their collective victories which strengthen our workforce because we can leverage their unique experiences, perspectives and expertise in support of our mission. In addition, they inspire future generations of young women from all backgrounds who desire to be a part of the department and share in its mission," Cisneros stated.

In 1971, women made up just 1% of the military services. Ten years later, it was 8.5%

However, women at that time were not allowed to serve in combat military occupational specialties like infantry, artillery and combat aviation.

A Marine poses for a photo.
Tyshaa Kelman
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tyshaa Kelman shares her journey through life and the Marine Corps at U.S. Army Garrison Casey, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2023. The Erasmus High School graduate participated in Bushido Strike 23 in the Republic of Korea. III MSB is conducting Bushido Strike 23, which comprises training events including a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation in South Korea to validate its mission essential tasks of providing combat service support, security and administrative services to III Marine Expeditionary Force.
Download: Full Size (931.84 KB)
Photo By: Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato
VIRIN: 230213-M-KL119-1525

As of Oct. 2022, there were 231,147 women who made up around 18% of the department's active duty force and all jobs have opened to them in recent years. Also, about 33% of DOD civilians are women.

In the Coast Guard, as of Jan. 31, there were 6,220 active duty women out of about 41,000 total members.

In 1987, Congress declared March as National Women's History Month in perpetuity. A special presidential proclamation is issued every year which honors their extraordinary achievements to include those who have or are serving in the armed forces.

A cadet stands with right hand raised on the field of a packed stadium.
Right Hand Raised
A cadet commissioning into the Space Force participates in the Class of 2021 graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 26, 2021.
Download: Full Size (1.33 MB)
Photo By: Trevor Cokley, Air Force
VIRIN: 210526-F-D0439-101R

Although there were instances of women serving in the military in every U.S. war, it wasn't until World War I when policy allowed them to serve in non-combat jobs to free up men to fight.

Altogether, about 34,000 women served during World War II in the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. The Army only allowed women to serve as nurses.

With the end of the war on Nov. 11, 1918, women in all military branches were demobilized except for some Army and Navy nurses.

A woman wearing firefighter gear stands in front of fire vehicles.
Fire Fighter
An airman assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron poses for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 8, 2023.
Download: Full Size (4.23 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera
VIRIN: 230308-F-AR459-1003

During World War II, the military once again faced a manpower shortage as they had in World War I. The services began accepting women who served in the Women's Army Corps; the Navy's Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, more commonly known as WAVES; the Marine Corps Women's Reserve; and the Coast Guard Women's Reserve.

The acronym for the Coast Guard Women's Reserve, interestingly, is SPAR, which stands for Semper Paratus — Always Ready. Semper Paratus is Latin for always ready.

In June 1948 President Harry S. Truman signed the Women's Armed Service Integration Act allowing women to receive regular permanent status in the armed forces, which by then included the Air Force.

International Women's Day

In addition to Women's History Month, there's also International Women's Day, which is celebrated March 8 of each year.

A woman poses for a photo while standing in front of a jet.
Army
An Air Force pilot assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron poses for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 8, 2023.
Download: Full Size (2.87 MB)
Photo By: Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera
VIRIN: 230308-F-AR459-1001

In a statement on that day, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III noted that DOD "recognizes the tremendous, enduring contributions that women soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen, guardians and civilian employees have made in service to our country."

From America's first days, women have made profound sacrifices. They have made innovative contributions to national security and blazed trails for future generations, he stated.

Since the Revolutionary War, more than 3 million women have served, even before the military fully recognized their service, he noted.

A soldier works on a weapon.
Claudia Blanco
Army Sgt. Claudia Blanco works on an M-240 Bravo squad automatic weapon at the Papago Park Military Reservation March 5, 2023.
Download: Full Size (829.44 KB)
Photo By: Army Spc. Justin Fallon
VIRIN: 230305-Z-OP329-1002C
A woman looks at a helicopter propeller.
Krystal Stahl
Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Krystal Stahl, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike 79 “Griffins” checks the tail rotor and fin during pre-flight checks at the flight line at Naval Station, Rota, Spain, March 8, 2023.
Download: Full Size (296.96 KB)
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Fry
VIRIN: 230308-N-ZS816-1046C
"Though the Department has made significant progress to break down stubborn barriers for women in the U.S. military, we know that we still have more to do to promote inclusion and well-being and to give all our teammates the opportunity to rise to their full potential," Austin stated.

"I am personally committed to this vital work. To ensure that we continue to have the strongest fighting force in the world, we must draw on the full power of all our people," he added.

Spotlight: Women's History Month Spotlight: Women's History Month: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/womens-history-month/

Publication: 2023 Department of Defense National Women's History Month Observance
womens history Austin Defense Secretary

