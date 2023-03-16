An official website of the United States Government 
Austin Presses Ahead With Recommendations From Suicide Prevention Committee

March 16, 2023 | By C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

Last year Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III established the Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee, or SPRIRC, to investigate ways to address and prevent suicide in the military. Today, the Defense Department announced that the secretary has implemented the first of the recommendations by the committee.

A man in a military uniform stands behind a lectern.
A man in a military uniform stands behind a lectern.
Press Briefing
Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., March 16, 2023.
Download: Full Size (4.29 MB)
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza
VIRIN: 230316-D-PM193-1090

"Secretary Austin is directing multiple, immediate actions following the Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee's recommendations and establishing a suicide prevention implementation working group," said Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder during a briefing today. 

The SPRIRC was directed to provide to the secretary an initial report before the end of 2022. Now that the secretary has reviewed the report, he has directed the department to move ahead on a two-phase approach to implement some of the recommendations it contains.

As part of the first phase, Austin has directed implementation of 10 of the SPRIRC's recommendations. Austin has directed, for instance, that the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness expedite the hiring process for behavioral health professionals.

Suicide prevention logo of five figures of people holding hands.
Suicide prevention logo of five figures of people holding hands.
Suicide Prevention
Suicide Prevention
Download: Full Size (256 KB)
Photo By: DOD
VIRIN: 210901-D-D0439-3009

The secretary has also directed the Defense Health Agency, in coordination with the secretaries of the military departments, to expand the availability of behavioral health care and to also improve processes to enhance access to mental health care. 

As part of the second phase of implementation, the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness will establish a Suicide Prevention Implementation Working Group.

The working group will, among other things, assess the advisability and feasibility of implementing each of the remaining recommendations by the SPRIRC, identify specific policy and program changes needed to implement each of the remaining recommendations, and provide cost and manpower estimates required to implement each remaining recommendation.

28:41
Play

The initial SPRIRC recommendations the SECDEF has directed to be implemented, Ryder said, are those that can be done immediately by the department without any additional authorities. Implementation of additional recommendations will come after consideration by the working group. 

"While we recognize that suicide has no single cause, and that no single preventative action, treatment or cure will eliminate suicide altogether, we will exhaust every effort to promote the wellness, health and morale of our total force, be there for one another and save lives," Ryder said.

Suicide prevention poster
Suicide prevention poster
Suicide Prevention
Lisa Valentine, program manager for Military OneSource’s casualty, mortuary affairs and military funeral honors office, says each death by suicide affects about 135 people. The Defense Department is offering two online courses for people who have experienced a suicide loss.
Download: Full Size (460.8 KB)
Photo By: Air Force
VIRIN: 220714-F-BK017-0001C

