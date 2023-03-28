Leaders Highlight Budget Priorities at Senate Hearing

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III; Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Michael J. McCord, undersecretary of defense (comptroller) and chief financial officer, told the Senate Armed Services Committee the fiscal year 2024 defense budget is driven by the seriousness of the nation's strategic competition with China, investing in a more resilient force posture in the Indo-Pacific and increasing the scale of exercises with partner nations.
Austin testified this budget also makes the DOD's largest-ever investments in research, development and procurement, while investing in counterterrorism capabilities.