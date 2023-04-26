An official website of the United States Government 
U.S., South Korea Unveil Joint Declaration Outlining Steps to Bolster Deterrence

April 26, 2023 | By Joseph Clark , DOD News

President Joe Biden and South Korean Yoon Suk Yeol outlined new steps aimed at bolstering the longstanding U.S.-South Korean defense alliance in the face of growing nuclear threats posed by North Korea.
  

Under the newly unveiled "Washington Declaration," the two countries have committed to engaging in deeper dialogue and information sharing efforts and announced the establishment of a nuclear consultative group to strengthen nuclear deterrence efforts on the Korean Peninsula.

On the Move
The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) transits the Hood Canal as the boat returns to its homeport at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington, following a strategic deterrent patrol. The U.S. will enhance the visibility of its strategic assets in the vicinity of the Korean Peninsula to include an upcoming visit of a nuclear-armed ballistic submarine to South Korea as part of a joint declaration unveiled by President Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Download: Full Size (1.86 MB)
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Gray
VIRIN: 171212-N-UD469-049

The U.S. will also enhance the visibility of its strategic assets in the region under the joint declaration, to include an upcoming visit of a nuclear-armed ballistic submarine to South Korea. 

The new measures were unveiled during a joint news conference at the White House following bilateral talks between the two leaders.

Biden called the declaration a "prudent step" toward deterrence and in response to North Korea's advancing nuclear theat.

"A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partners is not acceptable and will result in the end of whatever regime that would take such an action," Biden warned.  

"The bottom line is that there is even closer cooperation, closer consultation," between the U.S. and Korea, he added.

Taking a Tour
Vice Admiral Kim Jung-soo, Commander, Republic of Korea Fleet leads Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, Commander, US 7th Fleet and staff on a tour of the flight deck aboard the Republic of Korea Navy Dokdo-class amphibious assault ship ROKS Marado (LPH-6112) in Busan, South Korea. More than 28,000 U.S. service members serve on the Korean Peninsula alongside South Korean allies.
Download: Full Size (327.68 KB)
Photo By: Navy Lt. Jacob Treat
VIRIN: 230202-N-SO091-856

Biden said that while the declaration marks a commitment to strengthening the longstanding U.S.-South Korean defense relationship, the two countries also seek "serious and substantial diplomatic breakthroughs" with North Korea to bolster stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Yoon's official state visit to Washington marks the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korean alliance.  

The U.S. has maintained a robust presence in South Korea since the Korean War of 1950 – 1953. More than 28,000 U.S. service members serve on the peninsula alongside South Korean allies.

"The Alliance between our two nations has been forged in shared sacrifice, fortified by enduring security cooperation and nourished by our close kinship that has enabled both countries to leverage their diplomatic resources to peaceably achieve crucial, strategic outcomes," the two presidents' declaration reads.  

"What began as a security partnership has grown and expanded into a truly global Alliance that champions democratic principles, enriches economic cooperation and drives technological advancements," the declaration continues. "Our Alliance has been tested many times, and in every instance we have risen to the occasion and responded to the changing threats on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific."

The South Korean president arrived in Washington on Monday for a five-day visit to the U.S which will include an official state dinner at the White House and meetings with Cabinet officials in Washington.  

More than 6,800 guests attended Yoon's official arrival ceremony at the White House Wednesday morning. 

"Mr. President, ours is a future filled with unimaginable opportunity and endless possibility," Biden told his South Korean counterpart during the arrival ceremony. "Nothing, nothing is beyond our ability to reach when our nations stand united. We have proven that time and again over the last 70 years."

