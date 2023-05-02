An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Cybercom Commander Says Partnerships Are Key to Success in Challenging Strategic Environment

May 2, 2023 | By Joseph Clark , DOD News

Collective focus and alignment across the government and private sector are key to owning the cyber domain in an increasingly complex strategic environment, Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command, said today during an address at the TechNet Cyber 2023 conference. 

A man in military uniform sits behind a microphone.
A man in military uniform sits behind a microphone.
2303-D-DB155-003
Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command, testifies before the House Armed Services Committee in Washington, March 30, 2023. Nakasone said collective focus and alignment across the government and private sector are key to owning the cyber domain in an increasingly complex strategic environment at the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association TechNet Cyber 2023 conference.
Download: Full Size (706.56 KB)
Photo By: EJ Hersom, DOD
VIRIN: 230330-D-DB155-003Y

The current era, defined by threats that defy geographic borders and warfighting domains, calls for "urgency of action" from military and private sector partners to meet the challenge, he said.  

"'Steady state' is an anachronism," said Nakasone. "Today, competition, crisis and conflict are our watchwords; China, our pacing challenge; Russia, our pacing threat." 

Two service members look at computer screens.
Two service members look at computer screens.
Cyber Monitors
Airman 1st Class Gerald Mack, a cyber operator with 175th Cyber Operations in the Maryland Air National Guard, monitors cyberattacks during Exercise Southern Strike at Camp Shelby, Miss., April 21, 2023.
Download: Full Size (1.26 MB)
Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Renee Seruntine, Army National Guard
VIRIN: 230421-Z-GQ603-1523Y

"In this environment, the winners will be those that can set conditions for dynamic collaboration, that enable understanding and action," he said.  

Nakasone, who also serves as the director of the National Security Agency and chief of the Central Security Service, highlighted Cybercom's strategy to meet the challenge.  

Spotlight: Science & Tech

"Our strategic approach is persistent engagement," he said. "We seize the initiative in this domain. We are not ceding space or time to our adversaries." 

He added that success depends on "connective tissue" and alignment with partners throughout the private sector and the joint force.  

Patches on the sleeve of a military uniform say “cyber” and “Air Combat Command.”
Patches on the sleeve of a military uniform say “cyber” and “Air Combat Command.”
Air Combat Command
Airmen with 175th Cyber Operations, Maryland Air National Guard, train at Exercise Southern Strike at Camp Shelby, Miss., April 21, 2023.
Download: Full Size (1.15 MB)
Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Renee Seruntine, Army National Guard
VIRIN: 230421-Z-GQ603-1560Y

"Our desired end state is an end state of a unity of effort," he said. "This is an intangible competitive advantage." 

Nakasone's address kicked off the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association's two-day conference Baltimore. 

The annual TechNet Cyber conference brings together private sector and government partners to address the global security challenges shaping the digital environment.  

The theme of this year's conference is "The Urgency of Action: Focused, Aligned and Ready."

13:38
Play

Cyber Cyber Command technology Engineering

Related Stories