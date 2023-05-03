An official website of the United States Government 
DOD Announces Latest Security Assistance Package for Ukraine

May 3, 2023 | By Joseph Clark , DOD News

The Defense Department announced an additional security assistance package for Ukraine today containing more ammunition for U.S.-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems among other weapons to arm Ukrainian forces against Russia's unprovoked war of aggression.

A large plane is parked with its ramp down on a tarmac as cargo is loaded.
A large plane is parked with its ramp down on a tarmac as cargo is loaded.
Loading Up
Weapons bound for Ukraine are loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Aug. 19, 2022.
Download: Full Size (1.86 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Cydney Lee
VIRIN: 220819-F-IF976-1001M

The latest package, valued at up to $300 million, marks the 37th drawdown of DOD equipment for Ukraine since August 2021.  

In addition to HIMARS ammunition, the package includes additional artillery and mortar rounds, antiarmor capabilities, heavy transport equipment and spare parts for field equipment.  

The additional U.S. security assistance reflects the Biden administration's pledge of enduring support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

A man in military attire stands with his arm raised behind a collection of microphones.
A man in military attire stands with his arm raised behind a collection of microphones.
Oleksii Reznikov
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov speaks with the international news media about the support NATO allies have agreed to send to Ukraine during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2023.
Download: Full Size (3.14 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Bertain
VIRIN: 230421-F-GR961-1687

The U.S. has pledged to work with its allies to provide Ukraine with the capabilities needed to meet its immediate battlefield requirements, as well as its longer-term security assistance needs.

Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, the U.S. has led 11 meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, an alliance of more than 50 countries committed to the defense of Ukraine.   

The most recent UDCG meeting was held last month at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. 

"Our common efforts have made a huge difference to Ukraine's defenders on the battlefield," Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said during his opening remarks. "And they underscore just how badly the Kremlin miscalculated."

A man in a suit speaks while seated at a table behind a microphone.
A man in a suit speaks while seated at a table behind a microphone.
Lloyd J. Austin lll
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin lll takes his position at the head of the table during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. Delegates from over 40 countries participated at the meeting, which was held at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2023.
Download: Full Size (4.22 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro
VIRIN: 230421-F-EX065-3207

"Putin thought that he could easily topple Kyiv's democratically elected government. He thought that the wider world would let him get away with it. He thought that our unity would splinter. But he was wrong — on each and every count."

