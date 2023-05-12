An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Austin Says Taking Care of Troops, Families a High Priority

May 12, 2023 | By David Vergun , DOD News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with paratroopers and family members of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

A man speaks while men in military uniform stand behind him.
A man speaks while men in military uniform stand behind him.
Austin Visit
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks to Fayetteville State University ROTC students during a visit to North Carolina, May 12, 2023., During his visit to Fort Bragg, Secretary Austin also visited U.S. Army Forces Command leaders and met with families from the 82nd Airborne Division, visited Hampton Primary School and a child development center.
Download: Full Size (7.19 MB)
Photo By: Chad J. McNeeley, DOD
VIRIN: 230512-D-TT977-0610

The secretary thanked the soldiers for choosing to serve, particularly in a division that's ready to go into combat at a moment's notice. 

"My number one priority is to defend this country. My second priority is to take care of people. I want to make sure that you have the resources that you need to be successful, that you're getting the right training, that you got the leaders that you need to be successful as well," he said. 

Three men chat in front of an airplane. Two of the men are in military uniform.
Three men chat in front of an airplane. Two of the men are in military uniform.
Austin Arrival
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is greeted by U.S. Army Forces Command commanding general, Gen. Drew Poppas and Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims after arriving at Pope Army Airfield, N.C., May 12, 2023. Austin visited Fort Bragg and Fayetteville State University to highlight the Department’s focus on the value of service to our nation.
Download: Full Size (2.93 MB)
Photo By: Chad J. McNeeley, DOD
VIRIN: 230512-D-TT977-0048

Austin mentioned that he talks to President Joe Biden at least a couple of times every week and the president always asks: "Are we doing enough for our troops? And what more do they need? Are we taking care of their families?" 

The secretary also mentioned that he and other leaders are committed to making sure families are being taken care of. 

On another note, Austin said "Part of being ready is making sure that you're looking out for your wing-man and your wing-woman. Make sure you're paying attention to your teammates who are having issues or problems. Be there for them. Talk to them. Help them get the help that they need. … Don't be afraid to seek help. If you see somebody you think needs help, don't hesitate, put your arm around him and say, ‘let me help you.'" 

Many people sit at a long conference table.
Many people sit at a long conference table.
Visiting Families
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and his wife, Charlene visit with families from the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 12, 2023. Austin also visited U.S. Army Forces Command, Hampton Primary School, a child development center and met with Fayetteville State University ROTC students.
Download: Full Size (4.4 MB)
Photo By: Chad J. McNeeley, DOD
VIRIN: 230512-D-TT977-0139

The 82nd legacy continues, Austin said. "Be proud of who you are; America's best, America's finest. We sent you a lot of places in the past. We're going to call on you again. And when we call you again, my expectation is that you'll be ready." 

A senior defense official said that during Austin's conversation with family members today, they expressed a number of concerns, particularly relating to the need for childcare, as spaces are often hard to come by, particularly at Fort Bragg. 

A man is greeted by two men in military uniform.
A man is greeted by two men in military uniform.
Austin Greeting
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is greeted by Col. Adam Cobb, chief of staff, 82nd Airborne Division and Divisional Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena during a visit to Fort Bragg, N.C., May 12, 2023. Austin and his wife, Charlene also met with families from the 82nd Airborne Division.
Download: Full Size (5.34 MB)
Photo By: Chad J. McNeeley, DOD
VIRIN: 230512-D-TT977-0243

The official said that the Defense Department has been in talks with installations that lack child care workers and is looking at ways to increase their numbers. Bumping up salaries for those workers is one option. 

The official said the secretary is committed to helping families and that is the major focus of this trip.

Austin Defense Secretary prioritizing people service value of service Army Military Families Military Spouses

Related Stories