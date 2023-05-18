An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Deputy Defense Secretary Departs This Weekend for Alaska

May 18, 2023 | By C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

Due to rising global temperatures, ice in the Arctic is melting faster than it ever has. This change affects the security environment in the region.

A lone soldier stands on snowy ground. A tree line and a large mountain loom in the background.
A lone soldier stands on snowy ground. A tree line and a large mountain loom in the background.
Training Time
A soldier conducts military tactical movements while engaging with opposing forces during a training exercise near Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 3, 2022.
Download: Full Size (6.72 MB)
Photo By: Army Spc. Bradford Jackson, National Guard
VIRIN: 221203-A-AJ907-1022

This weekend, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks will travel to multiple locations in Alaska to discuss quality of life issues with service members and meet with experts who are looking into how climate change will affect the Defense Department's ability to defend America's interests in the region. 

During her trip to Alaska, Hicks will visit Eielson Air Force Base, Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during a briefing today. 

"At each installation, the deputy secretary will hold roundtables with service members to discuss quality of life issues, access to mental health care and suicide prevention efforts," Singh said. "She will also meet with senior leaders and tour housing, barracks, childcare, commissaries, health care and recreational facilities to see firsthand how the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force are working to improve quality of life and making sure that we are taking care of our people serving in the Arctic."

A woman stands behind a lectern.
A woman stands behind a lectern.
Press Briefing
Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh conducts a news briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., May 18, 2023.
Download: Full Size (4.06 MB)
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza
VIRIN: 230518-D-PM193-2095

Singh said the deputy secretary's visit to Alaska will focus on security issues as well. Hicks will visit the Army's cold weather research facilities in Fairbanks and also the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies in Anchorage to learn more about the effects of climate change on military readiness, as well as research programs focused on improving resilience in the Arctic.

Spotlight: Tackling the Climate Crisis Spotlight: Tackling the Climate Crisis: https://www.defense.gov/spotlights/tackling-the-climate-crisis/

Video: Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Briefing
Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Travels to Alaska
Hicks climate change Deputy Defense Secretary Alaska

Related Stories