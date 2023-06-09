An official website of the United States Government 
DOD Announces $2.1 Billion Assistance Package for Ukraine

June 9, 2023 | By Joseph Clark , DOD News

The Defense Department today announced an additional security assistance package for Ukraine containing more air defense and ammunition capabilities to arm against Russia's unprovoked war of aggression.

A cargo-loading vehicle sits by the ramp of a cargo plane.
A cargo-loading vehicle sits by the ramp of a cargo plane.
Ukraine Cargo
Airmen load weapons cargo bound for Ukraine onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Sept. 14, 2022.
Download: Full Size (1.35 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez
VIRIN: 220914-F-QD077-2065Y

The latest package, valued at up to $2.1 billion, underscores the unwavering U.S. commitment to bolster Ukraine's near- and-long-term capabilities to defend its territory and deter Russia. 

The capabilities contained in the package include additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems, HAWK air defense systems and missiles, additional artillery rounds and other items.  

Spotlight: Support for Ukraine

The new equipment is authorized under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, the authority under which the U.S. procures capabilities from industry and partners.  

The U.S. has also continued to leverage the authority to drawdown from current DOD stocks to arm Ukraine under the presidential drawdown authority.  

In total, the U.S. has provided more than $39.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's invasion in February 2022. 

A line of tanks are on a railcar.
A line of tanks are on a railcar.
Tank Time
U.S. M1A1 Abrams tanks needed for training Ukrainian troops arrive by rail at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 14, 2023.
Download: Full Size (1.5 MB)
Photo By: Army Spc. Christian Carrillo
VIRIN: 230514-A-MC970-1007Y

The Biden administration continues to stand behind Ukraine and has signaled that it will do so for as long as it takes until Russia ends its brutal assault.  

"It's very clear that on a daily basis, there are Russian forces attempting to kill innocent Ukrainians. And we — the United States government — are going to work with the international community to do everything we can to help them defend their country and take back sovereign territory," DOD Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said yesterday during a briefing at the Pentagon.  

The U.S. also continues to lead an alliance of more than 50 countries in rallying behind Ukraine through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. 

A man in a suit stands next to a man in an olive jacket with a Ukrainian flag patch on the sleeve.
A man in a suit stands next to a man in an olive jacket with a Ukrainian flag patch on the sleeve.
Ukraine Defense Contact Group
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov talk at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, April 21, 2023.
Download: Full Size (1.34 MB)
Photo By: Chad J. McNeeley, DOD
VIRIN: 230421-D-TT977-0023Y

Ryder announced during yesterday's briefing that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley will host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on June 15 in Brussels.  

The NATO defense ministers' meeting begins June 16.

News Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – June 9, 2023
