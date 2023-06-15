An official website of the United States Government 
Nations Step Up With New Ukraine Military Assistance

June 15, 2023 | By David Vergun , DOD News

Germany and Poland committed to sustaining Ukraine's new Leopard tanks, and the Netherlands and Denmark shared progress made on their plans to train pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including F-16s, said the U.S. secretary of defense. 

Lloyd J. Austin III, who also serves as chairman of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, spoke to the media today following a UDCG meeting with some 50 nations in Brussels. 

Two men stand behind lecterns with U.S. flags in the background.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley speak to the media following the Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting in Brussels, June 15, 2023.
Two men stand behind lecterns with U.S. flags in the background.
Ukraine Update
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley speak to the media following the Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting in Brussels, June 15, 2023.
Download: Full Size (931.84 KB)
Photo By: David Vergun, DOD
VIRIN: 230615-D-UB488-002Y

"We remain laser-focused on meeting Ukraine's urgent needs for ground-based, air-defense systems," Austin said.

That's especially important since Russia has ruthlessly ramped up its missile and drone attacks over the past month against Ukrainian cities, killing scores of civilians, the secretary said. 

Canada will send Ukraine over 200 air-defense missiles as part of its $500 billion commitment, Austin said. 

 
Additionally, the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark and the Netherlands contributed funding for additional air-defense missiles for Ukraine, Austin said. 

Spotlight: Support for Ukraine

Italy also announced its latest tranche of military assistance, and Norway and Germany announced multiyear security assistance packages, he said. 

Also, Denmark just announced nearly $2.6 million for Ukraine military assistance through 2024, Austin said. 

"All these contributions underscore our unity and support for Ukraine in defending the rules-based international order that keeps us all secure. Ukraine has overcome so many obstacles, but more lie ahead. And Ukraine's citizens do not stand alone. Thanks to the historic support and goodwill from nations around the world, Ukraine is well positioned for the challenges still to come," Austin said. 

"Ukraine's fight is not some easy sprint to the finish line. Our message remains clear: We will stand by your side for as long as it takes," he added. 

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley said that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the United States has trained over 11,000 Ukrainians in combined-arms maneuver and staff training. 

That training effort has resulted in the creation of 12 Ukrainian maneuver battalions of nearly 5,000 operators who are now in the fight, he said.  

Nearly 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained by allies and partners, including those 11,000 trained by the U.S., Milley said. 

"The brave Ukrainian people continue to demonstrate their spirit of resilience, fighting relentlessly to reclaim their homeland from Russian occupation. Each day, the Ukrainians fight, not just with steel and weapons, but with the iron will of their spirit," Milley said.

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark A. Milley Hold Press Conference Following Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting, Brussels, Belgium
