Hicks Tells Merchant Mariners They are Ready to Lead

American merchant mariners are key to the U.S. economy, the defense of the country, and global well-being, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks told the graduating class of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York this morning.
Like DOD's military academies, the merchant mariners are commissioned officers that have a service obligation. Many of the new officers commissioned into active-duty service in the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Coast Guard or Air Force with others serving as Navy Reservists, as they work in the U.S. maritime industry.
"All of you will be crucial in advancing the U.S. military's top priority: defending this nation," Hicks said. "And while we confront many challenges around the world, our greatest challenge is outpacing our strategic competitors."
China is at the top of the list as far as strategic competition goes. She told the new officers that China "is the only strategic competitor to the United States with the will and, increasingly, the capability to remake the international order that's given so much benefit to so many for so long."
With much of the world's goods passing through the Pacific, the new officers will be part of the effort to keep the sea lines of communication open and free to all. "Our goal is to deter aggression because competition does not mean conflict," she said. "And part of deterrence is making sure our adversaries understand the costs and folly of pursuing outright conflict.
"As in any competition, our lead is not guaranteed," she said. "We have to earn it continuously. It really is all hands on deck. So, America will need her merchant mariners."
The U.S. Merchant Marine was key to victory in World War II. The service suffered the highest percentage of casualties of any service in their mission of delivering the fruits of the arsenal of democracy to the fighting fronts of that total war.
Merchant Mariners delivered for forces fighting in Korea and Vietnam, and they played a vital role in supplying troops deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.
"Simply put: Again and again throughout history, America's Merchant Mariners have delivered," Hicks said. "Today, Merchant Mariners remain an indispensable component of our national defense, because they continue to deliver."
Merchant Mariners are key to American force projection — the ability to place troops and military capabilities anywhere in the world and sustain them.
She noted that more than 70 vessels have helped bring supplies and equipment to U.S. allies and partners after Russia again invaded Ukraine.
In the Indo-Pacific region, "multiple strategic sealift ships provide critical maritime prepositioning of U.S. military equipment and supplies," she said.
"What so many of you will do as merchant mariners enables our ability to project power globally, to respond to crises and contingencies on short notice, and to campaign in support of joint operations," Hicks said.
The hulls to transport these supplies and capabilities are important, but "perhaps the most important advantage we have over our competitors is you — your talent, your training and the responsibility we place in you," Hicks said.
The new officers enter a complex world. The operating environment is challenging, complicated and contested, she said, "but in the face of friction and fog, I know you — our newest ensigns and second lieutenants, active-duty and reserve — will be America's saving grace; just like your predecessors."
The U.S. military trusts junior leaders in ways competitors — and some allies — do not. "In the U.S. military, we're confident in our junior officers' ability … to get the job done, to lead," Hicks said. "So, the responsibility we place on you, that is a key ingredient in the ‘secret sauce' that makes our military the finest and fiercest fighting force in the entire world. And that's why, here at the Merchant Marine Academy, the United States of America has been investing in you, making you into leaders. And we are all impressed by the results."
The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy has prepared the new officers to contribute in meaningful ways, with the most important being the teamwork they learned in completing the rigorous course.
"You will rise and fall as a team, and that means you will have to look out for your people — those to the left, the right, and in front and behind you," she said. "And you will need to let them in to look out for you.
"No matter where you serve, in your military or civilian career, you will be part of a unit," she continued. "Ensuring the trust and safety of that unit is paramount to maintaining cohesion, connection and camaraderie."
Earning the trust of the team is the most important element for success. "We expect you to earn that trust," the deputy secretary said. "It's not just a privilege. It comes with responsibility to complete the mission and take care of your people. When uniformed leaders take care of their people, U.S. military readiness skyrockets."