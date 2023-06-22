Pentagon Exhibit Highlights Efforts to Speed Innovation, Invention

Pentagon employees got a chance to view some of the projects that will speed up innovation and invention in the department at a DOD Manufacturing Technology Exhibition, yesterday.
"The Man-Tech Program supports all the manufacturing technologies and processes that we need to scale up technologies that we invest in and create, and to get them to actual production," said Tracy Frost, the director of the program. "That's the link to getting technology from our labs and inventions out to the warfighter."
The mission of the program is to reduce the acquisition and supportability costs of defense weapon systems and reduce manufacturing and repair cycle times across the life cycles of such systems, DOD officials said.
The technology on display was impressive from a 3D-printed scramjet to fabric devised from a protein found in a squid’s tentacles to a porcine decellularized heart.
The program looks to bridge the so-called "valley of death" between an invention and the process needed to manufacture it as a military capability. The Pentagon event featured both the military service investment programs and the manufacturing innovation institute. "The MII is public-private partnerships that support technology domain spaces," she said. "They work in things like additive manufacturing and photonics."
The group draws together public, private and academic players so all are moving in the same direction. "If we're all moving together with less duplication, we can move faster, all for the benefit of the United States military," Frost said.
The efforts of the military are focused more on direct needs for specific military platforms, she said. These include quick-turn issues that often have relevance with other services.
The DOD office brings the services together to "find one solution that they can all buy, saving us money and time, or look for nascent technologies that are just budding that the services will be interested in," Frost said. "We can help 'de-risk' that technology so that the services can pick it up and develop it for their applications."
Cassie Davis is the government program manager for the LIFT initiative at Carderock, Maryland. LIFT is a public-private partnership involving DOD, industry and academia in a national network of manufacturing innovation institutes.
"We did a braking system with the Michigan National Guard, which actually gained traction with the Army," she said. "LIFT worked with a company to design a lightweight disc braking system so that the vehicles will stop at a much shorter distance. [The system] also has that automatic control so that the Humvees handled much better than they did before."