An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

U.S. Monitoring Situation in Russia, Focused on Supporting Ukraine

June 26, 2023 | By Jim Garamone , DOD News

The U.S. remains laser-focused on supporting Ukraine's defense, sovereignty and territorial integrity, said President Joe Biden, today, at the White House.

Biden said that as the Wagner Revolt took place in Russia, he directed his national security team to monitor the situation closely and make hourly reports to him.

"I instructed them to prepare for a range of scenarios," he said.

A man shakes hands with people in a crowd in.
A man shakes hands with people in a crowd in.
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden speaks to people in a crowd during a visit to Bradley Air National Guard Base, Conn., June 16, 2023.
Download: Full Size (225.28 KB)
Photo By: Army Sgt. Matthew Lucibello
VIRIN: 230616-Z-QC464-1142

Biden also reached out to allies via Zoom.

"It's critical that we're coordinated in our response and coordinating what we anticipate," he said.

The president said the allies agreed to not give Russian President Vladimir Putin an excuse to blame the coup on the U.S. or NATO.

"We made clear, that we are not involved," Biden said. "We had nothing to do with it. This was part of a struggle within the Russian system."

Biden also called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to assure him of U.S. commitment to his country.

"He and I agreed to follow up and stay in constant contact," Biden said. "I'm also in constant contact with our allies, to maintain our coordination."

An image of the White House is shown.
An image of the White House is shown.
White House
The White House
Download: Full Size (624.64 KB)
Photo By: Courtesy of the White House
VIRIN: 210802-O-D0439-001C

Biden said his national security team will continue to examine the situation in Russia.

"We're going to keep assessing the fallout of this weekend's events and the implications from Russia and Ukraine," he said. "But it's still too early to reach a definitive conclusion about where this is going."

Spotlight: Support for Ukraine Spotlight: Support for Ukraine: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Support-for-Ukraine/

Biden president NATO ukraine response

Related Stories