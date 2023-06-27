An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Pentagon Announces $500M in Security Assistance for Ukraine

June 27, 2023 | By Joseph Clark , DOD News

The Defense Department announced an additional security assistance package of up to $500 million aimed at providing key capabilities to support Ukraine's counteroffensive operations and defend against Russia's war of aggression.

Pallets of ammunition are loaded onto an aircraft.
Pallets of ammunition are loaded onto an aircraft.
Ammo Loading
Pallets of ammunition are loaded onto an 86th Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 7, 2022. Air Mobility Command's global air mobility support system is critical to the Defense Department’s ability to aid Ukraine with security assistance.
Download: Full Size (2.54 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Capt. Emma Quirk
VIRIN: 220807-F-MA528-1008

The package includes additional armored vehicles, antiarmor systems and critical munitions for U.S.-provided Patriot air defense systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems among other items. 

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder underscored the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine in announcing the latest round of aid.  

"As we have since the beginning of Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion, the U.S. will continue to work with our allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," he said.  

The Biden administration has committed more than $40.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's invasion in February 2022.

The latest round of assistance marks the 41st drawdown of equipment from DOD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It comes amid a period of upheaval within Russia's borders following an armed revolt by Wagner Group mercenaries.

People in uniform push a pallet into position aboard a military cargo plane.
People in uniform push a pallet into position aboard a military cargo plane.
Loading Labor
U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron load pallets of ammunition on a 60K Tunner to be transferred to a C-130 Hercules on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 7, 2022. Air Mobility Command's global air mobility support system is critical to the Defense Departments ability to rapidly fulfill Ukraine’s priority security assistance requests.
Download: Full Size (9.18 MB)
VIRIN: 220807-F-MA528-1068

President Joe Biden said on Monday the U.S. remains focused on coordinating with allies and supporting Ukraine as his national security team monitors the fallout from the weekend's events. 

Biden said he would stay in "constant contact" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and affirmed the United States' continued commitment to supporting Ukraine.  

Ryder reiterated today that the U.S. will remain focused on providing Ukraine with the assistance needed to defend itself from Russia's ongoing aggression.  

"As it relates to Ukraine, the war there continues; Russia's illegal occupation continues. And, so, we are not going to lose sight of that fact," Ryder said. "And we're going to continue to work closely with them [the Ukrainians] to provide them with the kinds of capabilities that they need to execute the operation that they planned and that they're conducting."

Spotlight: Support for Ukraine Spotlight: Support for Ukraine: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Support-for-Ukraine/

33:35
Play

Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – 27 June
News Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
ukraine response Biden president

Related Stories