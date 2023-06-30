First Lady Marks 50 Year Anniversary of All-Volunteer Force at Marine Corps Graduation

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden honored the sacrifice and selflessness of those who fill the ranks of the United States' military during a graduation ceremony today for newly minted Marines.
In remarks marking the 50th anniversary of the United States' all-volunteer force during the graduation ceremony for Fox Company at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Biden said those who have chosen to serve are the bedrock of the nations' strength.
"The choice to serve your country, the choice each of you has made, is a sacred one - one of sacrifice and selflessness, one of pride and patriotism," Biden said.
"The choice to be part of this community will shape you in so many ways, will forge and form the path of your life," she said. "And that choice is the foundation of our national security, the heart of our strength in times of war and peace."
The all-volunteer force was established on July 1, 1973, as the U.S. ended the peacetime draft and returned to the tradition of voluntary service.
The policy has proven successful in increasing the quality of life and service in the military, according to Defense Department officials.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III called the decision a "bold step" that "set global standard for military professionalism" and one that has continued to shape "the strongest military in human history."
"No other military with such formidable capabilities had operated on a voluntary basis," Austin said in a statement today marking the anniversary. "But history has proven the wisdom of relying on our All-Volunteer Force, and the combination of moral and military power that it has brought has strengthened our armed forces."
"Over the past five decades, our military has recruited and retained patriotic and talented personnel from all walks of American life, resulting in a more professional and effective Joint Force," he said.
In her remarks at Parris Island, Biden honored the sacrifices of the family members who serve alongside those in uniform. She underscored the "sacred obligation to ensure that military service is an opportunity of dignity and honor, of pride and accomplishment" for service members and their families.
"The choice you've made to become a Marine is monumental to your life and the lives of Americans you protect and defend," Biden said. "And it's a choice you make every day to continue to serve, to show up when you're needed most to represent us all."