Milley Names Troy E. Black as Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman

July 7, 2023 | By Jim Garamone , DOD News

Marine in uniform poses before flags.
The 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black.
Marine in uniform poses before flags.
Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black
The 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black.
Download: Full Size (1.1 MB)
Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Kelly Timney
VIRIN: 191010-M-OU200-0004Y
The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley has named Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black to succeed Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López.  

SEAC is the most senior enlisted rank in the U.S. military, and serves as the chairman's direct tie to the enlisted force. 

The transfer of responsibility ceremony will be November 3 along with Colón-López's retirement from the U.S. Air Force. 

Black has spent 35 years in the Marine Corps. He attended recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, in April 1988. He has been the sergeant major of the Marine Corps since 2019. 

A man in military uniform speaks to a crowd of troops.
A man in military uniform speaks to a crowd of troops.
Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black
Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, speaks to students in Basic Recruiters School at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 10, 2023. Black has been named to become the next Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman.
Download: Full Size (1.61 MB)
Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Grace J. Kindred
VIRIN: 230210-M-CI314-2125Y

Black served in Operation Just Cause, Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm and deployed numerous times to Afghanistan and Iraq.  

Black began his career in the fleet as an infantry machine gunner serving in units from a fleet anti-terrorism security team company, to the 3rd Battalion of the 5th Marine Regiment to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.  

He has successfully completed tours as a drill instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina (where he met his wife, Stacie), and at the Officer Candidate School, Quantico, Virginia.  

Two Marines stand together.
Two Marines stand together.
Leader Visit
Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, stands with a Marine Corps drill instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 15, 2023. Black will succeed Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramon Colon-Lopez.
Download: Full Size (1.17 MB)
Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria
VIRIN: 230615-M-WD009-1275Y

As a sergeant major, Black has served at the 3rd Battalion of the 7th Marine Regiment; Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, 1st Marine Logistics Group and at Marine Corps Manpower and Reserve Affairs. 

Black will be the fifth SEAC and the second Marine to hold the rank.

