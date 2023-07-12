Officials Recognize DOD Inspectors for Oversight Excellence

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks underscored today the vital role the Defense Department's Office of the Inspector General plays in maintaining the public's trust.
In her remarks at the DOD OIG's 34th Honorary Awards ceremony in Washington, Hicks said the work performed day-in and day-out by the OIG staff was critical to national security.
"As you all know, defending the nation is Secretary [Lloyd J.] Austin's top priority, and what you do fits squarely within that priority," Hicks said. "Your audits, your evaluations, your investigations—they hold the Department accountable to American taxpayers. And by holding ourselves accountable, we build trust and rapport with the public that allows us to achieve DOD's mission—keeping the nation safe."
Hicks highlighted the more than $317 million in monetary benefits achieved, 172 criminal investigations closed, and more than 100 recommendations for improvement achieved through OIG oversight and investigations in the first six months of the fiscal year.
She noted the oversight of the evacuation of Afghans following the withdrawal of U.S. troops, which included dozens of reports and advisories on the department's support for Afghans housed on DOD installations.
She also praised the OIG's timely oversight of DOD assistance to Ukraine.
"Even this small list of accomplishments makes it clear that the auditors, evaluators, investigators, analysts, attorneys and support staff throughout your office are deserving of the awards you are receiving today," Hicks said. "Your thoughtful, impactful oversight ensures that the public sees that DOD is upholding its duty to the warfighter and the taxpayer—both of whom are vital to our national defense."
The DOD OIG has gathered each year to recognize the accomplishments of its personnel for more than three decades.
In his remarks at this year's ceremony, DOD Inspector General Robert P. Storch said the long-standing tradition "serves as a testament to the legacy of excellence that each and every one of you has built."
"As we gather together today to honor the achievements of teams and team members from every part of this organization, I'm reminded of the tremendous talent that exists across our agency," he said. "Drawing on our diversity of backgrounds and experience; leveraging good, independent relationships with the department; and working with creativity and agility, we are able to provide tremendous value to the DOD and, thereby, the American public."
This year's honorary awards recognized professionals spanning audit, evaluation, mission support and various other functions throughout the office.
Recipients of the 2023 Distinguished Civilian Service Award include:
- Audit: Deanne Curry, Paul Glenn, Chiquita Johnson, Sean Keaney, Jonathan Kistler and Troy Robertson
- Evaluations: Megan Halpern, Dana Johnson, Jeffrey Myers and Charles Royce
- Mission Support Team: Marvin McFarland
- Overseas Contingency Operations: Dennis Petersen
Recipients of the 2023 Superior Civilian Service Award include:
- Administrative Investigations: Annette Hanke, Mayra Velazquez-Perez, Ra-Shawn Proctor, William Merrill, Laureen Barone and Arthur Simril
- Audit: Joseph Bilock, Stephanie Gloeckler, Michael Guagliano, Clorinda Hernandez, Nikieta Howze, Calvin Hursey, Erik Mork, Bryan Prorok, Kandasamy Selvavel, Summer Smith, Mark Thomas, Jamie Vandesteene and Erica Wilkins
- Defense Criminal Investigative Service: Eugene Choi, Kenneth DeChellis, Cordell DeLaPena, Julie Forames, Jessica Herrington, Jennifer Klein, Amy Mousseau, James Ryan and Robert Shewell
- Diversity and Inclusion and Extremism in the Military: Joanna Palkovitz
- Evaluations: Joshua Hannan, Minor Patton, Aimee Hughes, Monica Carter, Brett Ward and Charles Hollings
- Mission Support Team: Yodit Made, Lesley Church, Gregory Collins and Jana Weston
- Overseas Contingency Operations: Christina Brummitt
Recipients of the 2023 Meritorious Civilian Service Award include:
- Administrative Investigations: Anthony Carlson, Levon Foreman, Emily Steinebach, Shawnetta Simon, Jennifer Edwards, Brycandis Boatwright, Zachary Hilert, Lisa McGill, Aitza Martell, Yaniris Perez and Kimberly Grahek
- Audit: James Bausman, William Blouvet, Jeffrey Burch, Dawn Conley, Stephen Fox, Jason Hamilton, Mackenzie Hayes, Nathan Height, Ian Henkel, Kenneth Hutchinson, Emily Kieffer, Nathan Klawa, Scott Kontor, Brian Leinbach, Kathryn McVay, Gregory Mennetti, Hanh Nguyen, Gbenga Oguntade, Ai On, Yvette Rasnick, Mandy Rush and Sarah Spencer
- Defense Criminal Investigative Service: Jason Allmon, Lateef Birks, Samira Broadnax, Lucy Caley, Peter DeRado, Chad Gosch, Mandy Hazelwood, Charles Higgins, Kristen Monis, Stacey Osgood, Samuel Peyton, James Schalla, Jeffrey Walfield and Samir Yebaile
- Evaluations: Naydja Bell, Drew Dellert, Elizabeth Oliveras-Colon, James Graham, Jason White, Lydette Torres Jusino, Denean Cooper, Lindsey Childress, Ashley Harris, Julian Carroll and Gregory Romero
- Inspector General Front Office: Cheryl Ayala
- Mission Support Team: Carl Adams, Chantel Clark, Severino Gongora, Angel Gonzalez, Idell Mallory, Perry McCune, Tamra Miller, Alicia Turrentine and Craig Watts
- Office of General Counsel: Alan Mai, Joanne Eldridge and Jennifer Maceda
- Overseas Contingency Operations: Dianna Cahn, John Wagner, J. Patrick Megahan and Deborah Horan
The Recipient of the 2023 Administrative Support Award is:
Recipients of the 2023 Excellence Award include:
- Audit: Joshua Peacock
- Evaluations: Alexander Galcius
- Office of Legislative Affairs and Communications: Michele Abell, Megan Reed, Rebecca Phelps, Kaylan Swartz, Elena Trueba and William Vickers
The Recipient of the 2023 Intern of the Year Award is:
The Recipient of the 2023 Leadership Award is:
The Recipient of the 2023 Mentor Award is:
The Recipient of the 2023 Military Detachment Member of the Year Award is:
- Evaluations: Army Lt. Col. Dana Crigger
Recipients of the 2023 Spirit Award include:
- Administration and Investigations: Jennifer Edwards and Shawnetta Simon
Recipients of the 2023 Collaboration Award include:
- Audit: Charles Fones, Mackenzie Hayes, Calvin Hursey, Craig Michaels, Giormary Peluyera, Mandy Rush, Melissa Thiery, Jamie Vandesteene and Timothy Wimette
- Defense Criminal Investigative Service: Tyler Cruse, Andrea Jarfi, Stanley Newell and James Trost
- Evaluations: Bryan Clark, Jeffrey DuBinok, David Edwards, Maurice Foster, Stanley Meyer, Michael Rancour and Gregory Romero
- Mission Support Team: Mariah Cohen and Teresa Scott
- Office of General Counsel: Andrew Fechhelm and Norman Printer
- Office of Legislative Affairs and Communications: Kaylan Swartz
- Overseas Contingency Operations: Christina Brummitt, Michelle Cerna, Todd Cyril, Katrin Elliott, Patricia Goodin, Kenneth Kops, Rachel Neben, Scott Ridge, William Vannurden, Kenneth Ward, Christopher Westhoff, J. Scott Whitaker and Warren Worth
Recipients of the 2023 Creativity and Innovation Award include:
- Audit: Jennifer Hansome, Rebecca Niemeier, Kenneth Hutchinson, Richard Monnier, Joey Myles, Donna Paterson and Michael Vandesteene
Recipients of the 2023 Diversity and Inclusion Award include:
- Evaluations: Dana Johnson, Aimee Hughes, Adriana Coste-Hayes, Norlean Kelly, Katrin Elliott, Elizabeth Oliveras-Colon, Unzila Qureshi, Oliver Taubman, John Cubbison, Nhi Stanton, Elainena Edwards, Suzanne Carroll, Keshia Gibbs and Lindsey Childress
The Recipient of the 2023 Mission Support Award is:
- Misson Support Team: David Morrow
Various component-specific awardees were recognized for their contributions in addition to the honorary awardees.