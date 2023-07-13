An official website of the United States Government 
Biden Approves Mobilization of Reserves to Support Eucom

July 13, 2023 | By David Vergun , DOD News

President Joe Biden today issued an executive order approving the mobilization of select reserve forces with up to 3,000 personnel, augmenting the armed forces in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

An airman stands on a ramp loading cargo.
An airman stands on a ramp loading cargo.
Loading Cargo
Air Force Airman Faith Grayson, 436th Aerial Port Squadron ramp operation specialist, loads cargo during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Feb. 3, 2023. The Defense Department is providing Ukraine with critical capabilities to defend against Russia’s invasion.
Download: Full Size (829.44 KB)
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez
VIRIN: 230203-F-QD077-1015


This operation will be designated as a contingency operation, said Army Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, Joint Staff director of operations, during a press briefing today. 

"This new designation benefits troops and families with increases in authorities, entitlements and access to the reserve component forces and personnel," Sims said. 

"This [executive order] reaffirms the unwavering support and commitment to defend NATO's eastern flank in the wake of Russia's illegal and unprovoked war on Ukraine," Sims said.

U.S. European Command is preparing to use this new authority in continuation of U.S. commitment to NATO's collective security, stated Eucom spokesman Navy Capt. Bill Speaks in a news release today.

Multiple tanks sit on a train.
Multiple tanks sit on a train.
On the Move
M1A1 Abrams tanks arrive in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 13, 2023. The tanks will be used to train Ukrainian forces.
Download: Full Size (225.28 KB)
Photo By: Army Spc. Adrian Greenwood
VIRIN: 230513-A-QM436-296


"These authorities will ensure long-term resilience in Eucom's continued heightened level of presence and operations. This will not change current force-posture levels in Europe," Speaks said. 

These new authorities are an important demonstration of the U.S. commitment to allies and partners and provides Eucom with greater flexibility to provide key entitlements to the forces who support those commitments, Speaks said in the release.

Providing a current assessment of the fighting in Ukraine, Sims said the fighting is severe.  

Despite being shot at, bombed, and facing well dug-in Russian defenses in tough terrain, Ukrainian forces are doing a remarkable job with their new equipment and techniques, he said.

A tanks rolls across terrain.
A tanks rolls across terrain.
Tank Time
A tank with the Army’s 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor Regiment conducts an M1A2 demonstration of capabilities at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 25, 2023.
Download: Full Size (993.28 KB)
Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Athiambo Onyago
VIRIN: 230525-A-RL982-1006

Transcript: Army Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II and Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Hold a News Briefing
