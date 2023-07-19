An official website of the United States Government 
'Helping Our State': Vermont Guard Responds to Severe Flooding

July 19, 2023 |DOD News

The Vermont National Guard sprung into action after recent heavy rains sent flooded rivers over their banks, causing extensive damage to towns and small communities across the state.

Rescue teams from North Carolina and Massachusetts helped Vermont's citizen-soldiers as they relocated flood victims and their pets to safer ground.

People stand on a small sand bar at night as a small boat filled with people approaches.
Night Rescues
Vermont National Guard’s quick reaction force joined with North Carolina and Massachusetts urban search and rescue teams to recover and relocate 27 people and their pets in Cambridge, Vt., July 11, 2023. The Vermont National Guard was activated to support Vermont Emergency Management in response to severe flooding from heavy storms across the state.
Download: Full Size (1013.76 KB)
Photo By: Marcus Tracy, Vermont National Guard
VIRIN: 230711-Z-HV364-1001A

Soldiers have also been delivering needed supplies to affected towns, including bottled water for areas with boil or do not drink notices.

Soldiers unload supplies from a truck.
Unloading Supplies
Army Spc. Taylor LaRocque, left, and Staff Sgt. Emil Lemay, motor transport operators, Alpha Company, 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, unload items for donation in Hardwick, Vt., July 17, 2023. Soldiers helped organize and distribute donated items to towns affected by flooding across Vermont.
Download: Full Size (6.03 MB)
Photo By: Army Sgt. Denis Nunez
VIRIN: 230717-Z-WG583-1005
A soldier gives a box to a young girl.
Flood Donations
Army Staff Sgt. Emil Lemay, motor transport operator, Alpha Company, 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, hands off a donated item in Hardwick, Vt., July 17, 2023. Soldiers helped organize and distribute donated items to towns affected by flooding across Vermont.
Download: Full Size (3.17 MB)
Photo By: Army Sgt. Denis Nunez
VIRIN: 230717-Z-WG583-1004A

Army Sgt. Jeffrey Coleman probably expressed the thoughts of many of his fellow soldiers when he said, "This is one of the reasons I joined the Vermont National Guard. I want to be one of the people helping our state when needed: That's what I do."

A soldier guides a truck delivering water.
Officials say Vermont received two months of rainfall in two days.

Spotlight: Helping Hands Spotlight: Helping Hands: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Helping-Hands/

national guard flooding humanitarian Helping Hands

