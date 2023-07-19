'Helping Our State': Vermont Guard Responds to Severe Flooding

The Vermont National Guard sprung into action after recent heavy rains sent flooded rivers over their banks, causing extensive damage to towns and small communities across the state.
Rescue teams from North Carolina and Massachusetts helped Vermont's citizen-soldiers as they relocated flood victims and their pets to safer ground.
Soldiers have also been delivering needed supplies to affected towns, including bottled water for areas with boil or do not drink notices.
Army Sgt. Jeffrey Coleman probably expressed the thoughts of many of his fellow soldiers when he said, "This is one of the reasons I joined the Vermont National Guard. I want to be one of the people helping our state when needed: That's what I do."
Officials say Vermont received two months of rainfall in two days.