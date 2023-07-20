An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Leveling Up Fuel Operations During QLLEX

July 20, 2023 | By Connie Braesch , Defense Logistics Agency

Two uniformed service member connect a hose to a military fuel truck.
Two uniformed service member connect a hose to a military fuel truck.
Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise
Soldiers from the 319 Quartermaster Battalion demonstrate their skills in real-world fuel support using military fuel tankers at Fort Dix, N.J., during the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, June 12-24, 2023. This annual Army multicomponent liquid logistics training exercise building readiness across the total force and prepares units from brigade level and below to support large-scale combat operations in a multidomain environment.
Download: Full Size (563.2 KB)
Photo By: Dan Amburg, Army
VIRIN: 230613-A-IE493-840Y

Army Reservists took their training to the next level establishing real-world petroleum distribution support sites during the 2023 Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, June 12-24. 

Fuel handlers and laboratory specialists from seven reserve battalions worked with Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americas teams to improve end-to-end readiness and efficiently deliver more than 1.6 million gallons of fuel to 21 Department of Defense installations across the nation. 

"The exercise is not only an opportunity to test command and control, accountability, storage, and fuel distribution, but it's also a way to showcase how reserve units can deploy to support real-world operations," said DLA Energy Americas Director of Operations Support Ben Beadles. 

During the exercise, DLA Energy's Joint Reserve Force worked with DLA Energy quality assurance representatives to provide oversight of operations at six defense fuel support points: five along the East Coast and one at Point Loma, California. DLA Energy Americas Operations Officer Adam Minnich said embedding JRF personnel at the DFSPs during the exercise enabled critical real-time communication flow and was pivotal to the success of the operations. 

A line of four military fuel trucks sit on a gravel road.
A line of four military fuel trucks sit on a gravel road.
Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise
Army Reserve fuel trucks from the 319 Quartermaster Battalion line up at Fort Dix, N.J., to help deliver more than 1.6 million gallons of fuel to 21 Department of Defense installations across the nation during the 2023 Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, June 12-24, 2023. Fuel handlers and laboratory specialists from seven Army Reserve battalions worked with Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americas teams to establish real-world petroleum distribution support sites.
Download: Full Size (430.08 KB)
Photo By: Dan Amburg, Army
VIRIN: 230613-A-IE493-195Y

DLA Energy supply planners worked with the DFSP terminal managers and downstream customers to substitute commercial supply chain transportation nodes with Reserve transportation capabilities. 

"This exercise demonstrated the Army Reserve's ability to sustain liquid logistics operations and be a viable bulk petroleum transportation capability for DLA Energy Americas in the event of a disruption in commercial transportation nodes," said DLA Energy Americas Operations Officer Ray Jure. 

DLA Energy Americas Commander Army Col. Josielyn Carrasquillo said exercises like QLLEX enable multifaceted teams from across the fuel supply chain to work together, train and prepare to ensure uninterrupted fuel sustainment to the warfighter despite possible real-time challenges or disruptions. 

A man displays a hand signal to a service member in a military vehicle while other uniformed service members look on.
A man displays a hand signal to a service member in a military vehicle while other uniformed service members look on.
Inspection Time
Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americas East Quality Assurance Representative Rob Rush (left) works with U.S. Army Reservists to conduct inspections of military fuel tankers and equipment at Camp Atterbury, Ind., during the U.S. Army Reserve’s 2023 Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, June 12, 2023.
Download: Full Size (604.16 KB)
Photo By: Courtesy photo
VIRIN: 230612-D-D0441-800Y

"Integrating joint, multi-service, combined and commercial partners into a single exercise enhances interoperability, builds strong relationships and fosters a comprehensive understanding of fuel contingency operations," she said. "We capitalized on the full scope, scale and skills in fuel acquisition, storage, distribution and surge capabilities." 

Curtis Morgan with DLA Energy Americas East was the quality control lead for this year's exercise. His team of QARs inspected 187 Army Reserve fuel tank trucks prior to the exercise, observed loading operations at DFSPs to ensure proper terminal procedures were followed, validated mobile fuel testing labs were suitable to test DLA Energy capitalized fuel and tested combat-ready battlefield quality control capabilities on over 318,000 gallons of aviation fuel. 

"Tanker inspection was a great improvement from last year where the pass rate was 84%, to a 96% pass rate this year," Morgan said. "The USAR established tiger teams this year that went out in advance of the exercise to do pre-inspection of the tanker fleet being utilized, which clearly contributed to improved operations." 

This year's exercise, hosted by the 77th Quartermaster Group, also showcased the U.S. Army's joint relationship with the United Kingdom's Field Army Headquarters from Andover, England. 

A group of uniformed service members stand by military equipment in a dirt field.
A group of uniformed service members stand by military equipment in a dirt field.
Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise
Defense Logistics Agency Joint Reserve Force Army Staff Sgt. Beal (second from left) works with U.S. Army Reservists from 1001st Quartermaster Company at a fuel system supply point on Fort Barfoot, Va., during the 2023 Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, June 12, 2023.
Download: Full Size (870.4 KB)
Photo By: Courtesy photo
VIRIN: 230612-D-D0441-801Y

"Over the past 12-month planning cycle, the UK's 9th Royal Logistics Corps participated in three planning workshops to develop joint operational capability with the USAR," Beadles said. 

The 9th RLC provided 32 petroleum troops and two support personnel embedded with the quartermaster battalions to observe Army petroleum doctrine in practice. This relationship is expected to grow for QLLEX 2024, where the RLC will field equipment and directly participate as part of the exercise, Beadles added. 

For nearly four decades, the annual QLLEX exercise bridges the gap between training and realistic operations. While DLA Energy focused on fuel, the exercise also involved water distribution and handling offering Army Reserve soldiers the opportunity to hone their comprehensive liquid logistics skills in a demanding environment.

Army Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise United Kingdom partnerships

Related Stories