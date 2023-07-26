An official website of the United States Government 
Graduate Program Fosters Strategic Leaders

July 26, 2023 | By David Vergun , DOD News

A group poses for a photo.
A group poses for a photo.
Strategic Thinkers Program
Students in the Strategic Thinkers Program pose for a group photo, May 25, 2022.
Download: Full Size (1024 KB)
VIRIN: 220525-O-D0439-001Y

The Secretary of Defense's Strategic Thinkers Program is a highly competitive, 10-month, graduate program that produces officers and civilian leaders educated in strategic thinking, as well as coalition operations and interagency decision-making, according to Navy Cmdr. Charles R. Harmon, director of STP in the Defense Department's Office of Force Education and Training.  

This program is unique in its focus on developing strategists who can operate in unknown environments, deal with unanticipated challenges, and adapt non-military approaches to security issues, he said. It is helping the department build leaders who can navigate a rapidly evolving operating landscape and be responsive to the ever-changing demands of national defense.   

Drawing on the disciplines of applied strategic studies and history, STP uses interactive case studies and war games as problem-solving experiences to generate an understanding of topics in depth and context, he said.    

"Students gain the advanced cognitive, communications and analytical skills necessary to engage and advise civilian and military leaders in an unbiased and forthright manner on the development and conduct of strategy and military operations in the broader context of national policy objectives," he said.  

Air Force Lt. Col. Clifford Lucas, an alumnus of the Class of 2022, said STP uses the study of history to give participants the tools to understand the relationship between war and strategy. Through extensive reading, writing and debate, students extract lessons and build critical thinking skills to enable better decision-making in future command and staff positions.   

A man holds an electronic device and speaks.
A man holds an electronic device and speaks.
Air Force Lt. Col. Cliff Lucas
Air Force Lt. Col. Cliff Lucas discusses World War II’s Italy Campaign as part of the Strategic Thinkers Program in Minturno, Italy, May 18, 2023.
Download: Full Size (880.64 KB)
VIRIN: 230518-O-D0439-001Y

"In the profession of arms, we strive to master our craft. This course did more to that end, beyond tactical expertise, than any other I have attended," he said.  

Lucas, who is a Joint Staff political-military planner for the Iran branch of the deputy directorate for the Middle East and Africa, said he now approaches problem-solving differently, using the critical-thinking skills he learned to wholly grasp a problem, apply appropriate connections across broad contributing factors, add context where required, and present more nuanced solutions.   

People pose for a photo.
People pose for a photo.
Strategic Thinkers Program
Students in the Strategic Thinkers Program visit the Australian Embassy, Aug. 30, 2022. From left are: U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Asha Padmanabhan, Australian air force Col. Hannah Jude-Smith, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ashley-Marie Cook.
Download: Full Size (768 KB)
VIRIN: 220830-O-D0439-001Y
A man speaks and gestures.
A man speaks and gestures.
Strategic Thinkers Program
Navy Capt. Holman Agard gives an oral presentation to fellow students as they study World War I history during the Strategic Thinkers Program in France, May 2022.
Download: Full Size (757.76 KB)
VIRIN: 220518-O-D0439-001Y
A group of people sit and stand on the grass under a tree, as another woman stands on a sidewalk in front of the group.
A group of people sit and stand on the grass under a tree, as another woman stands on a sidewalk in front of the group.
Strategic Thinkers Program
Students in the Strategic Thinkers Program visit the World War I American Cemetery in Bony, France, May 19, 2022.
Download: Full Size (778.24 KB)
VIRIN: 220519-O-D0439-001Y

Air Force Lt. Col. Ashley-Marie Cook, who is also part of the 2022 class, agreed, sharing that STP is unlike any other professional military education program. It pushed her beyond her normal comfort limits as both a student and as a professional. She said that STP cultivated her critical thinking skills, enabling her to solve DOD's most challenging problems.  

In her current position as the joint staff strategic assessments branch chief, Cook uses lessons from STP to approach problem solving in a more well-rounded manner. 

"Providing my leadership with options and context has guaranteed a more holistic conversation around intent, desire and outcome. Before the program, I would have been content with the most straightforward or direct route. Now, I understand the depth and width of a problem, allowing myself to explore a multitude of approaches," she said.  

Upon successful completion of the program, graduates like Lucas and Cook receive a master's degree in international public policy from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. 

They go on to accept meaningful, mission-critical follow-on assignments to joint and service strategy and planning positions, where they play a critical role advising senior military and civilian executives.   

Marine Corps Lt. Col. Arlon Smith, another class of 2022 member, said that earning the STP credential opened new doors beyond the reach of traditional career paths. "After spending a year immersed in the study of war and strategy, my dream job was to have the opportunity to directly support and learn from the undersecretary of defense for policy. I was fortunate to be afforded that opportunity." Smith is a military assistant to the undersecretary and deputy undersecretary of defense for policy. 

His STP classmate, Navy Capt. Holman Agard, likewise emphasized the benefits of STP to his post-program role and future positions.  

"On a practical level, I am able to apply more intellectual rigor to my writing and oral presentations. The program also helped increase my ability to extrapolate key themes – such as the reciprocity of war and strategy and learning and adaptation – from previous military campaigns and apply them to my current assignment while preparing me for my next command-at-sea opportunity," he said.  

Agard is currently serving as the destroyers branch head in the office of the chief of naval operations. 

People stand outside on terrace.
People stand outside on terrace.
Strategic Thinkers Program
Students in the Strategic Thinkers Program visit a World War II site in Cassino, Italy, May 16, 2023.
Download: Full Size (911.36 KB)
VIRIN: 230516-O-D0439-001Y

STP is a rigorous and fulfilling educational opportunity for rising military and civilian leaders. "As the Department of Defense seeks to prepare the next generation of strategic thought leaders to confront an uncertain future characterized by conflict, crisis and rapid change, STP stands as a crown jewel in the portfolio of PME programs," said Smith. 

Application for the 2024-25 school year is currently open. To apply, contact Cmdr. Harmon at charles.r.harmon.mil@mail.mil or visit the Johns Hopkins University website to learn more: https://sais.jhu.edu/admissions/masters-program-admissions/how-apply/us-military-and-veteran-applicants/strategic

