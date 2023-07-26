Austin Meets Papua New Guinea Leaders to Chart Security Course

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with Papua New Guinea defense leaders today to discuss ways the two nations can cooperate to help build a secure and stable region.
Austin became the first U.S. defense secretary to visit the strategic Pacific island and meet with Prime Minister James Marape, Defense Minister Win Bakri Daki, Defense Secretary John Akipe and Maj. Gen. Mark Goina, chief of the country's defense force.
The United States and Papua New Guinea concluded a shiprider agreement in May. Officials also negotiated and signed a landmark Defense Cooperation Agreement that will deepen U.S.-PNG ties. The Defense Cooperation Agreement is being considered by the island nation's parliament.
"Today, we'll discuss the next steps in our bilateral defense relationship, including how the United States can support Papua New Guinea's efforts to strengthen your defense capacity," the secretary said in his meeting with Prime Minister Marape. "The United States and Papua New Guinea share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region where all countries enjoy the benefits of sovereignty, where all states adhere to international law, and where differences are resolved peacefully and without coercion."
"Our countries also share a commitment to freedom and democracy, as well as to regional stability, economic development and responsible environmental stewardship to confront a worsening climate crisis," he continued.
The United States has already provided personal protective equipment to the country.
The Defense Cooperation Agreement will allow the two countries to work closer together. It will allow the United States to support the continued modernization of Papua New Guinea's defense force. "It will also help our countries work together more closely and more frequently on exercises, training, interoperability and defense-capacity building," Austin said at his meeting with the country's defense council.
The agreement will also "create opportunities for us to invest in infrastructure and to work together to expand our defense presence in Papua New Guinea beyond small-scale projects."
The shiprider agreement will allow the country's forces to ride along on U.S. Coast Guard vessels patrolling the area. This will help Papua New Guinea enforce its sovereignty and crack down on illegal fishing.
Austin will next travel to Brisbane, Australia.