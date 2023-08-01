An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Austin Concludes Productive Trip in Indo-Pacific

Aug. 1, 2023 | By C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

A man in a suit walks down a row of uniformed military personnel.
A man in a suit walks down a row of uniformed military personnel.
On the Move
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is welcomed to Gallipilo Barracks, Australia by Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and Defense Minister Richard Marles, July 28, 2023. Secretary Austin will join Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to participate in the 33rd annual Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN).
Download: Full Size (7.65 MB)
Photo By: Chad J. McNeeley, DOD
VIRIN: 230728-D-TT977-109

Yesterday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III returned from a weeklong trip to the Indo-Pacific region, with "productive" stops in both Papua New Guinea and Australia, said Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder. 

While Austin has made multiple trips to the Indo-Pacific region during his tenure, this trip was the first time a U.S. secretary of defense has ever visited Papua New Guinea. 

"The secretary and PNG leaders discussed the recently signed U.S./Papua New Guinea Defense Cooperation Agreement and agreed on the importance of continuing to deepen U.S. and Papua New Guinea defense ties to advance our bilateral cooperation and advance our shared goals in the Indo-Pacific region," Ryder said.

Immediately following the trip to Papua New Guinea, Austin headed for Australia to participate in the 33rd Australia/U.S. ministerial consultations, also called AUSMIN.

Military and civilian personnel sit together at a large table.
Military and civilian personnel sit together at a large table.
Group Photo
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and Defense Minister Richard Marles, participate in the 33rd annual Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) in Brisbane, Australia, July 29, 2023.
Download: Full Size (9 MB)
Photo By: Chad J. McNeeley, DOD
VIRIN: 230729-D-TT977-1064

"I'm proud to say that the unbreakable alliance between the United States and Australia has never been stronger," Ryder said. "Coming out of the AUSMIN discussions are two nations committed to advance several key lines of shared effort to include enhanced force posture cooperation, capability development and defense industrial base cooperation, and regional security integration." 

As part of the AUSMIN meeting, Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met July 29 with Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Penny Wong.

Together, those four leaders made headway on a variety of topics, including enhanced force-posture cooperation, capability development and defense industrial base cooperation, and regional security integration.

A man in a suit talks with U.S. Marines.
A man in a suit talks with U.S. Marines.
Talisman Sabre
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Richard Marles, visit U.S. and Australian service members participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre, the United States’ largest military exercise with Australia in Townsville, Australia, July 30, 2023.
Download: Full Size (4.16 MB)
Photo By: Chad J. McNeeley, DOD
VIRIN: 230730-D-TT977-1484

The leaders agreed, for instance, to conduct more regular and longer expeditionary visits of U.S. submarines to Australia starting this year, to continue with upgrades at key Australian bases in the north, and to an arrangement to collaborate on a flexible guided weapons production and maintenance capability in Australia. An initial focus there includes co-production of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, or GMLRS, by 2025.

While in Australia, the secretary also visited with American service members participating in the ongoing Talisman Sabre 2023 exercise, which involves more than 30,000 military personnel from 13 nations. That exercise is scheduled to end Friday. 

"[Austin] greatly appreciated the opportunity to speak to some of our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, guardians and DOD civilians who are supporting the exercise, as well as troops representing international allies and partners," Ryder said.

Spotlight: Focus on Indo-Pacific Spotlight: Focus on Indo-Pacific: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Focus-on-Indo-Pacific/

31:12
Play

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing
Indo-Pacific Austin Defense Secretary Australia Papua New Guinea aukus

Related Stories