Troops From 3 Nations Make Amphibious Landing in Australia

Aug. 3, 2023 | By David Vergun , DOD News

Light swells lapped the white, sandy beach of Stanage Bay on the Capricorn Coast of Queensland, Australia.

On the horizon, small dots appeared, growing larger by the minute as they approached the shore at high speed. They were landing craft, air-cushion hovercraft, launched from the well decks of the amphibious transport dock ships USS Green Bay and USS New Orleans in the Coral Sea.

A military landing craft propels through the water.
A military landing craft propels through the water.
Pacific Transit
Landing craft, air cushion hovercraft, which launched from the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans and USS Green Bay, land on the beach at Stanage Bay, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 2, 2023, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23. TS23 is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
Download: Full Size (4.12 MB)
Photo By: David Vergun, DOD
VIRIN: 230802-D-UB488-012
A military landing craft comes ashore.
A military landing craft comes ashore.
Australia Arrival
A landing craft, air cushion hovercraft, which launched from the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans, lands on the beach at Stanage Bay, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 2, 2023, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23. TS23 is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
Download: Full Size (3.23 MB)
Photo By: David Vergun, DOD
VIRIN: 230802-D-UB488-005

Overhead, Japanese CH-47 Chinooks from the Izumo destroyer and three types of U.S. Marine Corps aircraft — CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters, MV-22B Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft and AH-1Z Cobra helicopter gunships from the Green Bay, New Orleans and amphibious assault ship USS America — supported the amphibious landing yesterday during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23.

Over 30,000 personnel and 13 nations are participating in this year's full exercise. This year is the largest Talisman Sabre ever in its history, since the exercises began in 2005.

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit sailors from the German Coastal Operations Sea Battalion, and a company of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force troops disembarked, some on foot and others in tactical vehicles that rolled off the ramps of the hovercraft.

Uniformed service members exit a landing craft that just landed ashore.
Uniformed service members exit a landing craft that just landed ashore.
Beach Landing
Marines, German sailors and Japanese soldiers disembark from a landing craft, air cushion hovercraft, on the beach at Stanage Bay, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 2, 2023, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23. TS23 is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
Download: Full Size (4.35 MB)
Photo By: David Vergun, DOD
VIRIN: 230802-D-UB488-006

The troops moved inland to engage with an opposing force entrenched in built-up positions.

Just after midnight, U.S. Army paratroopers of the 11th Airborne Division and Indonesian soldiers parachuted inland from Stanage Bay.

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Glenn Baker, commanding officer of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment and amphibious landing participant, said it was an honor and a privilege operating alongside German and Japanese troops.

"We're here with a common purpose. The more we practice together, the better we get at doing this," said Baker, who commands Battalion Landing Team 2/1.

A military helicopter hovers over another military vehicle.
A military helicopter hovers over another military vehicle.
Talisman Sabre
A Japanese CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the Izumo destroyer flies over a U.S. Marine vehicle at Stanage Bay, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 2, 2023, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23. TS23 is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
Download: Full Size (296.96 KB)
Photo By: David Vergun, DOD
VIRIN: 230802-D-UB488-010C

The U.S., Japan, Australia and other allies and partners are committed to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, and exercises like this deter bad behavior, he added.

German naval infantry Capt. Jonas Limke, 27, a native of Hamburg, Germany, was embedded with U.S. Marines in a convoy moving inland.

"Participating with U.S. Marines and Japanese forces has been a great training opportunity," he said, noting that it was his first deployment to the Indo-Pacific region and first-time training with troops from both nations.

"We each speak a different language, but we all speak the same military language and make it all work out, achieving the same goals and objectives," he said. Limke's home station is the German naval base in Eckernforde on the Baltic Sea.

A uniformed service member poses for a photo.
A uniformed service member poses for a photo.
Elijah Akashichesser
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Elijah Akashichesser, inland from Stanage Bay, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 2, 2023, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23. TS23 is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
Download: Full Size (675.84 KB)
Photo By: David Vergun, DOD
VIRIN: 230802-D-UB488-002C
A uniformed service member poses for a photo while holding his weapon.
A uniformed service member poses for a photo while holding his weapon.
Elijah Akashichesser
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Elijah Akashichesser, kneels beside his M224 60mm mortar system (on the ground disassembled) inland from Stanage Bay, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 2, 2023, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23. TS23 is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
Download: Full Size (778.24 KB)
Photo By: David Vergun, DOD
VIRIN: 230802-D-UB488-001C

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Elijah Akashichesser, 20, a native of Chico, California, is a mortarman with Battalion Landing Team 2/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.

He showed his M-60 mortar, which he said has an effective range of 3,490 meters, or about two miles. Akashichesser said he enjoys the adventure of landing in Australia, as his unit is based far away at Camp Pendleton, California.

Besides the adventure, he said there's a lot of camaraderie between the  Marines, German and Japanese troops.

One of the most enjoyable aspects of the Marine Corps, besides firing the M-60, is participating in the Marine Corps' martial arts program, which borrows from a number of martial arts styles and also teaches use of weapons of opportunity, he said.

This year marks the 10th iteration of Talisman Sabre, a biennial exercise designed to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening partnerships and interoperability among key allies. The spelling of the name — sabre vs. saber — reflects which country is leading the exercise: Talisman Sabre when Australia leads and Talisman Saber when the U.S. leads.

