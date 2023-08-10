National Guard Takes On Maui Wildfires

A dry summer coupled with strong winds from a nearby hurricane have spread destructive, fast-moving wildfires, leaving more than 30 people dead and destroying hundreds of structures on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
The blaze began Tuesday, forcing some residents to quickly seek shelter by diving into the ocean. The Hawaii National Guard is providing support to authorities on the island.
Fighting Fire From Above
Guardsmen supported the firefighting efforts, Tuesday, by doing 58 aerial water drops of more than 100,000 gallons of water.
All Hands on Deck
The Coast Guard is also participating in the effort. Crews responded to reports of residents needing to be rescued from the water after seeking refuge from the fire and smoke.