National Guard Takes On Maui Wildfires

Aug. 10, 2023 |DOD News

A dry summer coupled with strong winds from a nearby hurricane have spread destructive, fast-moving wildfires, leaving more than 30 people dead and destroying hundreds of structures on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The blaze began Tuesday, forcing some residents to quickly seek shelter by diving into the ocean. The Hawaii National Guard is providing support to authorities on the island.


Fighting Fire From Above

VIDEO | 02:11 | Hawaii Army National Guard provides water bucket support for wildfires on Maui
VIDEO | 02:14 | Hawaii Army National Guard provides water bucket support for wildfires on Maui - Part 2

Two military aircraft perform aerial water bucket drops to battle wildfires in Hawaii.
Hawaii Wildfire Support
Two Hawaii Army National Guard CH47 Chinook helicopters perform aerial water bucket drops on the island of Maui, Hawaii to fight wildfires, August 9, 2023.
An aerial view from a military aircraft of a wildfire burning in Hawaii.
Hawaii Wildfire Support
An aerial view from a military aircraft of a wildfire burning in Maui, Hawaii, August 9, 2023. The National Guard is participating in aerial water bucket drops to battle the fire.
A military aircraft participates in an aerial water bucket drop to fight a wildfire.
Hawaii Wildfire Support
A military aircraft participates in an aerial water bucket drop to fight a wildfire on the island of Maui, Hawaii, August 9, 2023.
A military aircraft participates in an aerial water bucket drop to battle a wildfire.
Hawaii Wildfire Support
A military aircraft participates in an aerial water bucket drop to battle a wildfire in Maui, Hawaii, August 9, 2023.
A military aircraft drops water over a wildfire.
Hawaii Wildfire Support
A Hawaii Army National Guard CH47 Chinook helicopter participates in an aerial water bucket drop in Maui, Hawaii to assist in the fight against wildfires, August 9, 2023.
Guardsmen supported the firefighting efforts, Tuesday, by doing 58 aerial water drops of more than 100,000 gallons of water. 

A service member looks out the window of a military aircraft.
Hawaii Wildfire Support
A service member looks out the window of a military aircraft during aerial water bucket drops to fight wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, August 9, 2023.
A service member looks through an opening on a military aircraft during an aerial water bucket drop over a wildfire.
Hawaii Wildfire Support
A service member looks through an opening on a military aircraft during an aerial water bucket drop over Maui, Hawaii, August 9, 2023. The National Guard has been activated to assist in fighting wildfires on the island.
All Hands on Deck

The Coast Guard is also participating in the effort. Crews responded to reports of residents needing to be rescued from the water after seeking refuge from the fire and smoke.

