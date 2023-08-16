An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Marines, Sailors Showcase Capabilities During Massive Exercise

Aug. 16, 2023 |DOD News

From the Atlantic to the Mediterranean, to the Pacific and cyberspace, 25,000 sailors and Marines are participating in Large Scale Exercise 2023.

By The Numbers
25,000 Sailors and Marines
22 Time Zones
7 Fleets
6 Component Commands

During the exercise, troops will combine live and virtual training in a simulated massive global conflict to test key warfighting concepts across U.S. naval forces. The realistic training environment allows sailors and Marines to train regardless of geographic boundaries.

"We have to maintain the nation's ability to project power globally for our country and to command and control that effectively requires us to do exercises like LSE 2023," said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

02:29
Play

It is one of the most realistic and technologically advanced naval exercises ever executed.

The exercise includes live units, ranging from aircraft carriers to submarines; shore logistics support units; more than 30 virtual units; and an unlimited array of constructive (computer-generated) units.

Sailors work on a bridge.
Sailors work on a bridge.
Construction Crew
Sailors work on a construction project in Norfolk, Va., Aug. 10, 2023, as part of Large Scale Exercise 2023.
Download: Full Size (1.22 MB)
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jong S. Park
VIRIN: 230810-N-CI515-1050

An air-cushioned landing craft lands on a beach.
An air-cushioned landing craft lands on a beach.
Beach Landing
Sailors arrive in an air-cushioned landing craft at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug. 9, 2023, during Large Scale Exercise 2023.
Download: Full Size (1.55 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang
VIRIN: 230809-F-RS022-1169
A ship travels through a body of water.
A ship travels through a body of water.
USS Gerald R. Ford
The carrier USS Gerald R. Ford steams in formation alongside the USS Mount Whitney, not pictured, during Large Scale Exercise 2023 in the Adriatic Sea, Aug. 14, 2023.
Download: Full Size (747.52 KB)
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto
VIRIN: 230814-N-JC445-1005C

{{slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} - {{slideCaption}}
Download: Full Size ({{filesize}})
Photo By: {{photographer}}
VIRIN: {{virin}}
Sailors shoot a gun from the deck of a ship as the ship travels through a body of water.
A Marine tightens chains.
Sailors use tools to level out concrete.
Two sailors in dive gear move through a body of water.
A sailor attaches a bolt to a mount truss under a bridge.
A sailor signals toward a helicopter on the deck of a ship.
A sailor aboard a ship prepares to toss a box to Marines in a small inflatable boat.
A sailor looks over a piece of paper.
A sailor signals toward a helicopter from the deck of a ship.
{{slideNumber}} of {{numSlides}}

{{slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} {{slideTitle}} - {{slideCaption}}

{{slideInfo.slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} {{slideInfo.slideTitle}} - {{slideInfo.slideCaption}}

Spotlight: Value of Service Spotlight: Value of Service: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Value-of-Service/

Marine Corps Navy service Training technology

Related Stories