Marines, Sailors Showcase Capabilities During Massive Exercise

From the Atlantic to the Mediterranean, to the Pacific and cyberspace, 25,000 sailors and Marines are participating in Large Scale Exercise 2023.
25,000 Sailors and Marines
22 Time Zones
7 Fleets
6 Component Commands
During the exercise, troops will combine live and virtual training in a simulated massive global conflict to test key warfighting concepts across U.S. naval forces. The realistic training environment allows sailors and Marines to train regardless of geographic boundaries.
"We have to maintain the nation's ability to project power globally for our country and to command and control that effectively requires us to do exercises like LSE 2023," said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command.
It is one of the most realistic and technologically advanced naval exercises ever executed.
The exercise includes live units, ranging from aircraft carriers to submarines; shore logistics support units; more than 30 virtual units; and an unlimited array of constructive (computer-generated) units.
