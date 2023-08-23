An official website of the United States Government 
Pentagon Official Calls for Total Force Focus on Emerging Biothreats

Aug. 23, 2023 | By Joseph Clark , DOD News

The Defense Department has reached a pivotal point in responding to the quickly evolving biological threat landscape, a senior Pentagon official said today.

A woman in civilian attire sits at a table with others who are in military uniforms.
A woman in civilian attire sits at a table with others who are in military uniforms.
Defense Discussions
Deborah Rosenblum, assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs, and members of her team participate in discussions at North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command headquarters, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Apr. 20, 2023
Download: Full Size (1.28 MB)
VIRIN: 230420-F-FD161-5972A

Deborah G. Rosenblum, assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs, said the U.S. faces an unprecedented number of complex biological threats posed by near peer competitors, non-state actors and naturally occurring pandemics that require an integrated, departmentwide focus.  

"These threats certainly impact the readiness and resilience of our military forces," Rosenblum said. "Biodefense is no longer something that's the purview of just specialized units who have traditionally been worried about these threats.  

"Integrated deterrence requires a combat credible force," she continued. "And to be combat credible, the whole joint force must be capable of fighting through biothreats and being resilient." 

Service members wear gas masks during an exercise.
Service members wear gas masks during an exercise.
Chemical Exercise
Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing conduct a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear exercise at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2023
Download: Full Size (4.07 MB)
VIRIN: 230804-Z-UU033-1012

Earlier this month, the Pentagon released its inaugural Biodefense Posture Review which lays out key reforms aimed at positioning the department to counter biothreats through 2035.  

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III directed the comprehensive review in a 2021 memo outlining DOD's biodefense vision and providing direction for the department to ensure the military remains prepared to operate in a biothreat environment. 

The reforms outlined in the review call for enhanced early warning and understanding of emerging biothreats, improving preparedness of the total force, speeding response to biothreats to mitigate their impact on DOD missions and improving strategic coordination and collaboration to enhance biodefense.  

Service members wearing gas masks and protective gear stand outdoors during an exercise.
Service members wearing gas masks and protective gear stand outdoors during an exercise.
Detection Kit
Marine Corps chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense specialists with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, use a paper chemical detection kit during a simulated unknown substance attack, Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Oahu, Aug. 9, 2023.
Download: Full Size (4.92 MB)
VIRIN: 230809-M-XL497-1026

The reforms will be initiated by the newly created biodefense council, chaired by William A. LaPlante, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment. 

The reforms also align with key National Defense Strategy priorities to defend the homeland against the multidomain pacing threat posed by the People's Republic of China, deter strategic attacks against the U.S. and its allies and build a resilient joint force.  

"The [Biodefense Posture Review] was built on the foundation laid out in the National Defense Strategy along with the National Biodefense Strategy, but it was also greatly informed by a number of lessons learned from the COVID-19 response," Rosenblum said during an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.  

Service members wearing gas masks sit on a floor during an exercise.
Service members wearing gas masks sit on a floor during an exercise.
Chemical Exercise
Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing conduct a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear exercise at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2023 .
Download: Full Size (7.34 MB)
VIRIN: 230804-Z-UU033-1009

Rosenblum said that in addition to remaining focused on biological threats posed by near-peer competitors and nonstate actors, the U.S. must remain focused on emerging biotechnologies that could be incorporated into adversaries' future biological warfare programs. 

"We are at a pivotal point in biodefense," Rosenblum said. "We must maintain our momentum to prepare for any number of complex potential biological threats." 

