An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Pentagon Tackling Nuclear Modernization With Proactive, Integrated Approach

Aug. 25, 2023 | By Joseph Clark , DOD News

The Defense Department is instituting a forward-leaning, whole-of-department approach in accomplishing its top priority of maintaining the world's foremost nuclear deterrence capability, a top Pentagon official said today.

Deborah G. Rosenblum, assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs and executive secretary of the Nuclear Weapons Council said her top priority is ensuring the entire DOD is aligned and proactive as it executes its nuclear modernization efforts.

A woman in civilian attire sits at a table with others who are in military uniforms.
A woman in civilian attire sits at a table with others who are in military uniforms.
Deborah Rosenblum
Deborah Rosenblum, assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs, and members of her team participate in discussions at North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command headquarters, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Apr. 20, 2023.
Download: Full Size (552.96 KB)
Photo By: Air Force Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman
VIRIN: 230420-F-FD161-5963C

"This work is so important and so vital and is really a no-fail mission for us, we need to make sure that the senior-most leadership of the department remains focused on it, is actively working on it [and] is solving problems and challenges," she said.

The 2022 Nuclear Posture Review identified the modernization of the U.S. nuclear arsenal as a top priority in maintaining a strong nuclear deterrence.

That modernization effort, which is being carried out over the next two decades, includes initiatives to modernize all three legs of the nuclear triad.

Under the effort, the U.S. will field the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile system to replace the Minuteman III, the Columbia class ballistic missile submarine to replace the Ohio class SSBNs currently in service, and the B-21 Raider to replace the B-2A Spirit bomber among other initiatives.

A large, static jet is on display inside a building.
A large, static jet is on display inside a building.
B-21 Raider
The B-21 Raider is photographed during an unveiling ceremony in Palmdale, Calif., Dec. 2, 2022.
Download: Full Size (81.92 KB)
Photo By: Courtesy photo
VIRIN: 221128-F-ZZ000-001C

The modernization program also calls for the modernization of nuclear warheads, which are managed by the Department of Energy and the overarching nuclear command, control and communication capabilities.

The Nuclear Weapons Council, which has long served as the statutory body staffed by both DOD and Department of Energy personnel to oversee the nation's nuclear programs, has become the focal point for the wide-ranging nuclear modernization program.

In a memorandum earlier this month, William A. LaPlante, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, and the executive chair of the Nuclear Weapons Council, identified the council as the "primary mechanism to integrate, streamline, and ensure unity of purpose and direction for nuclear deterrence-related activities […] related to the nuclear deterrence mission."

Rosenblum said identifying the council as the focal point for carrying out the complex modernization efforts is a critical step in ensuring senior leaders throughout the department have collective visibility and are empowered to proactively manage risk throughout the modernization effort.

"His direction is […], given the challenge, given the far-ranging risks we have, that we need to use this body proactively," she said.

A submarine transits open water.
A submarine transits open water.
USS Maine
The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maine departs from Naval Base Guam, April 18, 2023.
Download: Full Size (819.2 KB)
Photo By: Navy Seaman Darek Leary
VIRIN: 230418-N-MH959-1842C

Rosenblum said having collective visibility across the DOD, ensures senior leaders can identify cross-cutting risks, ranging from supply chain and cybersecurity risks to industrial base and workforce constraints, as early as possible.

Senior DOD officials have remained clear that there is no room for error as the U.S. embarks on its nuclear modernization effort.

In his memorandum plotting the Nuclear Weapons Council's course in the modernization efforts, LaPlante said nuclear deterrence remains the DOD's "highest priority mission."

Rosenblum said the 2022 National Defense Strategy makes clear that national security landscape is becoming increasingly challenging as evidenced by Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the increased competition with China, which senior leaders have identified as the United States' pacing challenge.

In approaching those challenges, nuclear deterrence remains "our number one priority," she said.

"Our nuclear arsenal is the foundation and the bedrock of our defense, not only of ourselves but also our allies," Rosenblum said. "And we have to have a deterrent that's credible so that no adversary thinks at any moment that it's in their interest to contemplate, let alone use a nuclear weapon against the U.S. or one of our allies."

Nuclear Nuclear Triad ukraine response National Defense Strategy partnerships

Related Stories