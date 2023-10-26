An official website of the United States Government 
DOD Announces Up to $150M in Aid for Ukraine

Oct. 26, 2023 | By Joseph Clark , DOD News

The Defense Department announced today an additional security assistance package valued at up to $150 million to help Ukraine counter Russia's unprovoked invasion.

A pallet of ammunition is staged near a military cargo plane.
A pallet of ammunition is staged near a military cargo plane.
Ammo Pallets
Pallets of ammunition are loaded onto an 86th Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 7, 2022.
Download: Full Size (4.13 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Capt. Emma Quirk
VIRIN: 220807-F-MA528-1008D

The package includes additional air defense equipment, artillery rounds and antitank weapons, among other equipment, to meet Ukraine’s battlefield needs.  

The latest round of assistance marks the 49th drawdown of equipment from DOD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It reflects the United States’ continued commitment to supporting Ukraine and ensuring its defenders are armed with critical capabilities. 

Last week President Joe Biden underscored the need for U.S. leadership against Russia's ongoing war of aggression in Ukraine and following the deadly attack against Israel by Hamas terrorists. 

Biden pledged the U.S. will not waiver in support of its allies. 

"American leadership is what holds the world together," Biden said in an Oval Office address last Thursday. "American alliances are what keep us, America, safe. American values are what make us a partner that other nations want to work with." 

"To put all that at risk if we walk away from Ukraine, if we turn our backs on Israel, it's just not worth it," he said. 

A man in uniform signals with his hands on the ramp of a military cargo plane.
A man in uniform signals with his hands on the ramp of a military cargo plane.
Ukraine Bound
An Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 8th Airlift Squadron marshals a K-loader carrying security aid for Ukraine at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022.
Download: Full Size (512 KB)
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Karla Parra
VIRIN: 220214-F-DU706-1236Q

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has rallied a coalition of nations in support of Ukraine and committed more than $43.9 billion in assistance to help the country defend itself. 

Biden has formally asked Congress to approve a supplemental funding request that ensures the U.S. will continue to support its allies. 

The request, submitted last week, includes funds for additional weapons and equipment to help Ukraine succeed on the battlefield and shore up its economy and critical infrastructure as it defends against Russian aggression. 

The request also includes funds to strengthen Israel's air defenses and replenish DOD’s weaponry inventory, which the department has drawn from to help arm Israel quickly since the attacks. 

A man in uniform operates a military equipment loader.
A man in uniform operates a military equipment loader.
Loading Equipment
An Air Force ramp operator attached to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron loads military equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022.
Download: Full Size (337.92 KB)
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Karla Parra
VIRIN: 220215-F-DU706-1243A

Additionally, the president is requesting funds to provide humanitarian assistance for those impacted by both wars. 

The request also includes funds to strengthen U.S. security in the Indo-Pacific and along the U.S. southern border. 

"It's a smart investment that's going to pay dividends for American security for generations, help us keep American troops out of harm's way, help us build a world that is safer, more peaceful and more prosperous for our children and grandchildren," Biden said. 

