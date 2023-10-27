An official website of the United States Government 
DOD Recognizes Employees, Components for Disability Inclusion

Oct. 27, 2023 | By Joseph Clark , DOD News

The Defense Department today recognized several employees and programs for their achievements in advancing equal employment opportunities for people with disabilities as part 43rd Annual DOD disability awards ceremony.

Ashish S. Vazirani, acting undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, said this year's awardees represent the strides DOD is making toward giving its employees with disabilities opportunities for advancement and inclusion.

A woman signs with her hands as a man speaks at a lectern.
A woman signs with her hands as a man speaks at a lectern.
Ashish Vazirani
Ashish Vazirani, acting undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, and Lisa L. Arfaa, director of the Office for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, host the 43rd Annual Department of Defense Disability Awards Ceremony at the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes, Oct. 27, 2023.
Download: Full Size (471.04 KB)
Photo By: Army Sgt. Deonte Rowell
VIRIN: 231026-A-TG877-1075C

"Recognizing and leveraging our diverse strengths as an integrated total force is key to maintaining our intellectual advantage, technological edge military superiority," he said. "By harnessing varied talents within our community, we utilize the full potential of our workforce and enhance our ability to defend the nation."

Vazirani, whose father served as a federal employee focused on employment opportunities for veterans after losing his sight as a Marine during the Vietnam War, said creating opportunities for all to contribute to their talents in service of the U.S. is personal to him.

"Through our joint efforts we will improve our accessibility and promote a diverse and inclusive workforce where every qualified person has an opportunity to fully contribute their talents, serve with dignity and help the department achieve its mission," he said.

A woman in civilian attire stands at a lectern with others seated behind her.
A woman in civilian attire stands at a lectern with others seated behind her.
Award Ceremony
Ashish Vazirani, acting undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, and Lisa L. Arfaa, director of the Office for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, host the 43rd Annual Department of Defense Disability Awards Ceremony at the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes, Oct. 27, 2023.
Download: Full Size (419.84 KB)
Photo By: Army Sgt. Deonte Rowell
VIRIN: 231026-A-TG877-1086C

This year's awards ceremony, held at the Pentagon, recognized four departmental components and 23 civilian personnel.

Their contributions were recognized as the department observes October as National Disability Awareness Month.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 which has enabled those with disabilities to contribute across the workforce.

"The contributions of today's awardees have furthered the path to equity for people with disabilities and strengthened our workforce," said Lisa L. Arfaa, director of the DOD's Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "I am confident DOD will continue to meet mission requirements because of employees like you."

A group of people in civilian attire pose for a photo while holding award certificates.
A group of people in civilian attire pose for a photo while holding award certificates.
Disability Awards
Ashish Vazirani, acting undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, and Lisa L. Arfaa, director of the Office for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, host the 43rd Annual Department of Defense Disability Awards Ceremony at the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes, Oct. 27, 2023.
Download: Full Size (378.88 KB)
Photo By: Army Sgt. Deonte Rowell
VIRIN: 231026-A-TG877-1336C

This year's individual awardees include:

43rd Annual DOD Disability Awards Individual Recipients
Lori M. Stiglitz, a joint hypersonics transition office systems engineering field activity workforce development lead in Crane, Indiana.
Brenda Ann Gillis, a management assistant at the Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania.
Vivian J. d'Alelio, a Defense Logistics Agency management analyst at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
Paul J. Luehr, the deputy department head at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, West Bethesda, Maryland.
William D. Gwaltney, a cyber engineer at the Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.
Gregory L. Ramsey, a Defense Logistics Agency support agreements manager in Columbus, Ohio.
Elrene A. Dabney, a management and program analyst at Navy Supply Systems Command Weapons System Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Larmar Z. Cunningham, a senior auditor at Army Cyber Command, Office of Internal Revenue, Fort Gordon, Georgia.
Petra M. Eick, an Army Air Force Exchange Service office assistant, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Kelly C. Luster, the director of the Office of Corporate Communication at Navy Supply Systems Command Weapons System Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
Patrick Fowler, a general engineer at Army Combat Capabilities Command, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
Abigayle Chester, a mission support clerk for the Defense Commissary Agency, San Antonio, Texas.
Araf I. Al Ndee Al Apache, an emergency management assistant at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland.
Igor Semyonov, a mathematician at Army Combat Capabilities Development Center, Fort. Belvoir, Virginia. 
Cynthia Ice-Bones, the deputy director of the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity Programs, Defense Finance and Accounting Services, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Joseph R. Vance, a visual information specialist for the Army Corps of Engineers in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Stephanie L. Shubert, a research and development scientist for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Springfield, Virginia.
Lili Atkins Miller, a contract specialist for the Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama.
Erick H. Posner, a hybrid analyst for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Springfield, Virginia.
Anna Muaswes, a district equal employment opportunity manager for the Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco, California.
Chandler Pascale, an education for DOD Education Activity, Quantico, Virginia.
Fadi Abu-Shaaban, a project director for the National Security Agency, Fort Meade, Maryland.
Megan Bleil, an editorial assistant for Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Alabama.

This year's component awardees include:

43rd Annual DOD Disability Awards Component Recipients
The Defense Logistics Agency is recognized with the Secretary of Defense Award for the Best Mid-Sized Component in Achievements in Advancing Employment Opportunities for Individual with Disabilities.
The Defense Technical Information Center is recognized with the Secretary of Defense Award for the Best Small-Sized Component in Achievements in Advancing Employment Opportunities for Individual with Disabilities.
The National Security Agency is recognized with the Secretary of Defense Award for Achievements Best Intelligence Component Award.

Disability Awards prioritizing people

