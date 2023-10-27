DOD Recognizes Employees, Components for Disability Inclusion

Lori M. Stiglitz, a joint hypersonics transition office systems engineering field activity workforce development lead in Crane, Indiana.
Brenda Ann Gillis, a management assistant at the Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania.
Vivian J. d'Alelio, a Defense Logistics Agency management analyst at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
Paul J. Luehr, the deputy department head at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, West Bethesda, Maryland.
William D. Gwaltney, a cyber engineer at the Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.
Gregory L. Ramsey, a Defense Logistics Agency support agreements manager in Columbus, Ohio.
Elrene A. Dabney, a management and program analyst at Navy Supply Systems Command Weapons System Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Larmar Z. Cunningham, a senior auditor at Army Cyber Command, Office of Internal Revenue, Fort Gordon, Georgia.
Petra M. Eick, an Army Air Force Exchange Service office assistant, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Kelly C. Luster, the director of the Office of Corporate Communication at Navy Supply Systems Command Weapons System Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
Patrick Fowler, a general engineer at Army Combat Capabilities Command, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
Abigayle Chester, a mission support clerk for the Defense Commissary Agency, San Antonio, Texas.
Araf I. Al Ndee Al Apache, an emergency management assistant at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland.
Igor Semyonov, a mathematician at Army Combat Capabilities Development Center, Fort. Belvoir, Virginia.
Cynthia Ice-Bones, the deputy director of the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity Programs, Defense Finance and Accounting Services, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Joseph R. Vance, a visual information specialist for the Army Corps of Engineers in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Stephanie L. Shubert, a research and development scientist for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Springfield, Virginia.
Lili Atkins Miller, a contract specialist for the Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama.
Erick H. Posner, a hybrid analyst for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Springfield, Virginia.
Anna Muaswes, a district equal employment opportunity manager for the Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco, California.
Chandler Pascale, an education for DOD Education Activity, Quantico, Virginia.
Fadi Abu-Shaaban, a project director for the National Security Agency, Fort Meade, Maryland.
Megan Bleil, an editorial assistant for Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Alabama.