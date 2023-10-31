An official website of the United States Government 
Black Hawk Helicopters on Accelerated Delivery to Australia

Oct. 31, 2023 | By David Vergun , DOD News

The Defense Department is accelerating delivery of UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to Australia, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said.

Two men pose for a photo on the steps on the Pentagon.
Two men pose for a photo on the steps on the Pentagon.
Defense Meeting
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III stands with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles at the Pentagon, Oct. 31, 2023.
Download: Full Size (4.65 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 231031-D-XI929-1012

Austin welcomed Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles to the Pentagon today for an enhanced honor cordon and meeting.

Austin noted that some of the Black Hawks have already arrived in Australia, with more to follow.

The Black Hawks are replacing Australia's MRH-90 Taipan helicopters on a faster-than-normal timeline, following the crash of an MRH-90 in Queensland during Exercise Talisman Sabre on July 28, after which all MRH-90s were grounded.

Foreign soldiers prepare to shoot a cannon.
Foreign soldiers prepare to shoot a cannon.
Training Time
Australian soldiers prepare to fire M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzers during a live-fire exercise at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 4, 2023.
Download: Full Size (471.04 KB)
Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler
VIRIN: 230904-M-RK059-1066
Sailors work on the deck of a ship.
Sailors work on the deck of a ship.
USS Rafael Peralta
Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta guide an SM-2 missile container into a vertical launching system tube during an SM-2 missile reload, Aug. 22, 2023 in Eden, Australia.
Download: Full Size (276.48 KB)
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead
VIRIN: 230822-N-JO829-1070C
An aircraft sits on a tarmac.
An aircraft sits on a tarmac.
Special Ops
Special Operations Command Pacific arrive in a MC-130J Commando II aircraft at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, to demonstrate their ability to rapidly respond to support contingencies in the Indo-Pacific, Oct. 14, 2023.
Download: Full Size (174.08 KB)
Photo By: Army Cpl. P.J. Siquig
VIRIN: 231016-A-IW429-1030C

Australia and the U.S. face major shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, including China's bullying and destabilizing actions, Austin said.

"The future of our relationship, and especially our defense cooperation, looks brighter than ever. We share a vision with our friends across the Indo-Pacific of a region that is free, open and secure. And we're committed to making that vision a reality," Austin said.

Marles said Australia is "enormously grateful" to the United States for speeding the delivery of the Black Hawks.

A man shakes hands with woman in a hallway as others stand around.
A man shakes hands with woman in a hallway as others stand around.
Austin and Marles
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles at the Pentagon, Oct. 31, 2023.
Download: Full Size (15.19 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 231031-D-XI929-1005

"This is something that we really appreciate, and is again, an example of America standing up in a moment which we really need it," Marles said.

Both defense leaders noted the close military cooperation with regional partners, including Japan, Korea and the Philippines.

News Release: Readout of the Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles
Austin secretary of defense Australia partnerships aukus Indo-Pacific

