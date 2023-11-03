An official website of the United States Government 
DOD Recognizes Technology Transfer Professionals

Nov. 3, 2023 | By Joseph Clark , DOD News

The Defense Department recognized today several science and technology professionals for excellence in shaping the department's technology transfer community as part of this year's George F. Linsteadt Awards ceremony.

A man stands at a lectern.
A man stands at a lectern.
Award Ceremony
Assistant Secretary of Defense for Science and Technology Steven G. Wax speaks and recognizes technology transfer professionals during the George F. Linsteadt Awards ceremony at the Pentagon, Nov. 3, 2023.
Download: Full Size (12.64 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders
VIRIN: 231103-D-XI929-1006

In a recognition ceremony at the Pentagon, Steven G. Wax, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for science and technology, underscored the critical work performed by technology transfer professionals across the DOD.  

"Our defense technology and transition activities help ensure our warfighters maintain the technological advantage, while at the same time supporting the American economy," he said. "Our [technology transfer] professionals across the department […] make this happen." 

The annual award recognizes DOD professionals for outstanding efforts in support and execution of initiatives to transfer technology developed in defense laboratories to partners in the public and private sectors. 

"Mr. Linsteadt was a pioneer of [technology transfer]," Wax said. "The recipient of this award embodies the vision and spirit of Mr. Linsteadt. They are forward-thinking DOD [technology transfer] professionals that pioneer technology transfer and strive to find innovative ways to use [technology transfer] to enhance the ability of DOD to meet its warfighting mission." 

A man and woman are photographed holding a wooden plaque.
A man and woman are photographed holding a wooden plaque.
Award Ceremony
Assistant Secretary of Defense for Science and Technology Steven G. Wax presents Office of Research and Technology Transfer Chief Antisa Webb, the George F. Linsteadt award during the George Linsteadt Awards ceremony at the Pentagon, Nov. 3, 2023.
Download: Full Size (10.08 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders
VIRIN: 231103-D-XI929-1025

This year's recipient of the George F. Linsteadt Award for Excellence in Technology Transfer is Antisa Webb, the chief of the technology, knowledge and outreach division for the Office of Research and Technology Transfer at the Army Corps of Engineers' Engineer Research and Development Center. 

In her role, Webb is responsible for the ERDC's technology transfer program and intellectual portfolio and serves as the lead for multiple technology advancement efforts for her administration. 

Wax recognized Webb's efforts to develop an innovation-to-impact strategy focused on taking a market-based approach to managing the ERDC's portfolio, fostering an innovation culture and pursuing forward-thinking outreach and deal making.  

Those efforts have fueled economic growth among the ERDC's private sector partners through sales growth, new job creation and new funding awards. 

A woman stands at a lectern.
A woman stands at a lectern.
Award Ceremony
Office of Research and Technology Transfer chief Antisa Webb speaks after being recognized as the recipient of the 2023 George F. Linsteadt Award for excellence in technology transfer at the Pentagon, Nov. 3, 2023.
Download: Full Size (12.34 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders
VIRIN: 231103-D-XI929-1012

After accepting the award, Webb praised her "outstanding and exceptional" colleagues who contributed to ERDC's success. 

"Our innovation to impact strategy is successful because of their dedication and drive to make it succeed," she said. "I am accepting this award on their behalf, because we are one team." 

In addition to recognizing Webb's achievements, Pentagon research and development leaders also recognized several transfer professionals with certificates of appreciation for the efforts as program managers for the DOD Technology Transfer Program and as DOD Laboratory Enhancement Program Technology Transfer Working Group Chairs.  

Those receiving certificates of appreciation include: 

DOD Technology Transfer Program:  

  • Scott Aughenbaugh, Air Force technology transfer program manager  
  • Kendra Meggett-Carr, Navy technology transfer program manager 
  • Ellen Holthoff, Army technology transfer program manager  
  • Robert Bolluyt, Defense Health Agency technology transfer program manager 

 Laboratory Quality Enhancement Program Technology Transfer Working Groups:  

  • Charles "Chuck" Figer, Air Force attorney advisor 
  • John Karasek, Navy attorney advisor 
  • Charles "Chuck" Harris, army attorney advisor 
  • Jeff DiTuillio, Professional Development Working Group chair 
  • Sean Walsh, Software Working Group chair 
  • Julie Shaff, 10 USC 4892 Working Group chair 
  • Annie Elizabeth Bullock-Yoder, Awards Working Group chair 
  • Sruti Chivukula, Metrics Working Group chair 
technology Science Engineering

