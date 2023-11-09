An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

DOD Implores Congress to Provide Ukraine Defense Funding

Nov. 9, 2023 | By David Vergun , DOD News

The Defense Department is beseeching Congress to pass the supplemental budget request that President Joe Biden initially made in August to continue to meet Ukraine's battlefield needs, said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, who held a news conference today.

"The urgent need for this package to get approved and passed by Congress continues to grow," she said. As a result, "we have been forced to meter out our support to Ukraine."

A soldier directs a tank for offload.
A soldier directs a tank for offload.
Tank Arrival
Soldiers with the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, offload U.S. M1A1 Abrams tanks needed for training the armed forces of Ukraine at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 14, 2023.
Download: Full Size (1.3 MB)
Photo By: Army Spc. Christian Carrillo
VIRIN: 230514-A-MC970-1003Y

DOD used 95% of the initial $62.3 billion that it had in Ukraine supplemental resources, from when the full-scale invasion by Russia into Ukraine occurred in February 2022.  

All of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funding has been expended, she said.

A small amount of presidential drawdown authority funding is available, but packages to Ukraine have been getting smaller and smaller, she said.

Spotlight: Support for Ukraine Spotlight: Support for Ukraine: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Support-for-Ukraine/

Another meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will occur later this month, she noted, adding that allies and partners are continuing to support Ukraine, as is the U.S. 

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken held a news conference in Tokyo, yesterday, during a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers, in which he said that the G7 has led the world in galvanizing and sustaining support for Ukraine.  

To put Ukraine on a solid foundation for next year, the U.S. must help Ukraine do four things simultaneously, he said.

1
Keep fighting to win back its territory.
2
Build a world-class military force to ensure maximum deterrence for the long term and make clear to President Vladimir Putin that he cannot and will not outlast Ukraine and he cannot and will not outlast all of Ukraine’s supporters.
3
Kick-start economic recovery and growth and bring more hope and more opportunity to the Ukrainian people.
4
Accelerate the reform process to speed Ukraine’s path to the European Union and to attract investment.

Transcript: Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh Holds a Press Briefing
ukraine response

Related Stories