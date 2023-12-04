More Osprey Crew Members Located in Japan

Last week a CV-22A Osprey aircraft was involved in an aviation mishap off the shore of Yakushima Island, Japan. Of the eight airmen on board, three have been recovered, the whereabouts of an additional three have been confirmed, and two remain unaccounted for.
"Today, combined Japanese and United States teams were able to locate additional remains following the Osprey mishap in Japan," said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during a meeting today with the Pentagon press corps. "Dive teams were able to confirm five additional crew members from the original crew of eight. Currently, two crew members of the five have been successfully recovered by the attending teams."
This weekend, Air Force Special Operations Command released the name of one of the crew members whose remains have been recovered. He is 24-year-old Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Galliher, who was stationed at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Galliher is originally from Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He enlisted in the Air Force in 2017.
"There is an ongoing, combined effort to recover the remaining crew members from the wreckage," Singh said. "As efforts persist for the location and recovery of the entire crew, the privacy of the families and loved ones impacted by this tragic incident remains a great concern."
The identities of the additional members located today have yet to be determined, Singh said.
Houthis Continue Attacks on Commercial Shipping
Yesterday in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility there were multiple additional attacks on commercial shipping vessels in the southern Red Sea, all believed to have been launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. The USS Carney responded to distress calls from those vessels, said Singh.
According to a U.S. Central Command release, commercial vessels involved in the attacks include the M/V Unity Explorer, M/V Number 9 and the M/V Sophie II.
Over the course of the day, each of the three commercial vessels were hit with a missile. Those attacks resulted in minor damage. A fourth missile impacted in the vicinity of the M/V Unity Explorer but did not hit it.
The USS Carney also shot down three UAVs.
"These attacks represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security," Singh said. "They have jeopardized the lives of international crews representing multiple countries around the world. And we also believe these attacks ... while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran. The United States will continue all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners."