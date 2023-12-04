An official website of the United States Government 
Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan Support Ironclad, But Congress Could Help, Vice Chairman Says

Dec. 4, 2023 | By David Vergun , DOD News

The Defense Department provides security assistance to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, but Congress could pass a budget with supplementary funding that would ensure robust continuation of that support, said Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady.

Grady, vice chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, spoke today at the Atlantic Council.

"Continuing resolution are not where we want to be. We need stable and predictable funding" for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, but also for DOD readiness and modernization, he said.

On a separate topic, Grady commented about China's claim today that the littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords illegally entered waters near the Second Thomas Shoal, a tiny island in the South China Sea claimed by both China and the Philippines.

A sailor stands watch on a ship with a helicopter flying in the distance.
A sailor stands watch on a ship with a helicopter flying in the distance.
Standing Watch
Navy Seaman Mildred Binezewski stands watch on the fantail aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 1, 2023.
Download: Full Size (1.15 MB)
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jett Morgan
VIRIN: 231201-N-YS747-1052

Grady said that the United States will continue to operate in international waters in accordance with international law, and that includes the South China Sea, as well as the Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. is blessed to have allies and partners in that and other regions, he added. It's a strategic advantage that China doesn't have.

Grady noted that although he heads the Joint Requirements Oversight Council, there's also a new International Joint Requirements Oversight Council that meets and leverages the advantages of acquisition strategy with allies and partners.

There have been two meetings of the IJROC, he said. "We are establishing requirements that we can work through together."

Soldiers train next to a helicopter.
Soldiers train next to a helicopter.
Medical Exercise
Soldiers from the Army’s 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, leave the medical extraction point after delivering a simulated medical casualty to an HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a medical evacuation rehearsal at Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia, Dec. 4, 2023.
Download: Full Size (1.5 MB)
Photo By: Army Capt. Maria L. L. Salcido
VIRIN: 231204-A-VO222-1005

China grady vice chairman ukraine response israel support Indo-Pacific

