An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

More Nations Meet to Address Space Security

Dec. 7, 2023 | By David Vergun , DOD News

The Defense Department participated in a meeting of the Combined Space Operations Initiative Principals Board, known as CSpO, in Berlin.

People watch a space launch.
People watch a space launch.
Launch Time
U.S. Air Force Academy cadets watch the deployment of FalconSAT-X on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 11, 2023.
Download: Full Size (2.91 MB)
Photo By: Justin Pacheco, Air Force
VIRIN: 231111-F-NU281-1013M

The annual event, held this week, brought together DOD political and military space leadership from the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and also welcomed three new members of CSpO: Italy, Japan and Norway. The 10 members of CSpO discussed opportunities to further advance both operational cooperation and information sharing for the space domain.  

Established in 2014, the initiative is a multinational partnership. Its stated mission is to generate and improve cooperation, coordination and interoperability to sustain freedom of action in space, optimize resources, enhance mission assurance and resilience, and deter conflict.

logo
logo
CSpO Logo
CSpO logo
Download: Full Size (931.84 KB)
Photo By: OSDPA
VIRIN: 231207-D-D0439-1234


Defense leaders discussed the emerging security challenges and explored ways to cooperate to prevent conflict in space.   

The nations' representatives emphasized the need to continue to promote a rules-based international order and responsible behavior in space, while collaboratively addressing challenges to the safety and security of space-related operations.

A rocket launches into space.
A rocket launches into space.
Rocket Launch
A Falcon 9 rocket launches a satellite at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023.
Download: Full Size (563.2 KB)
Photo By: Space Force Senior Airman Samuel Becker
VIRIN: 230803-X-NY190-1001

Participants from the U.S. included Dr. John Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy; Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations; and Army Gen. James Dickinson, commander of U.S. Space Command.

"Cooperation with our allies and partners is essential to promoting responsible space operations and protecting our interests in the domain. Expanding this cooperation in the space domain is one of my top priorities, and I was extremely proud to have Italy, Japan and Norway participate at the principals' board for the first time. Through CSpO, we will collectively work to reinforce the safety, security, stability and long-term sustainability of space," Plumb said. 

Spotlight: DOD Space Strategy Spotlight: DOD Space Strategy: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/DOD-Space-Strategy/

"The CSpO Initiative is an important forum for improving coordination and integration while striving toward combined space operations. We appreciate the opportunity to meet with our allies and find avenues to optimize resources and build resilience," Dickinson said.   

"The U.S. Space Force is committed to deterring conflict and reinforcing the security of the space domain," said Saltzman. "Our partnerships are strengthened through CSpO, and this coalition of like-minded nations enhances our ability to address the complex challenges we collectively face."

A rocket launches into space.
A rocket launches into space.
Rocket Launch
A Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., Jan. 3, 2023.
Download: Full Size (2.75 MB)
Photo By: Joshua Conti, Space Force
VIRIN: 230103-X-KD758-1001

space Space Force innovation Science technology Engineering partnerships Space Command

Related Stories