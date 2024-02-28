Assistance Available to Help Transitioning Service Members, Families 

The Defense Department's Military-Civilian Transition Office is responsible for designing, overseeing and evaluating DOD transition and reintegration programs, which are available to all eligible military members, including National Guard and Reserve, and their families.
Taking care of people is a top priority for DOD, said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. He noted that service members received a 4.6% pay raise this year—the largest in two decades. The department is also working to make child care more affordable, make moves easier, help military spouses pursue their own careers and assist service members with transitioning out of the military.
Three key programs are available through the Military-Civilian Transition Office.
Transition Assistance Program
The Transition Assistance Program, also known as TAP, provides individual initial counseling, pre-separation counseling, and a self-assessment for service members prior to 365 days of their separation, or 24 months prior to retirement. Within 365 days of transition, members also receive additional mandated touchpoints to include:
- Labor Department information on employment fundamentals.
- Information on Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and services.
- Financial planning for transition.
- Military occupational specialty counseling for equivalent civilian jobs.
- Resiliency for managing transition.
- Four 2-day elected tracks based on a member's post-transition goals – education, employment, vocational career credentials or entrepreneurship.
For more information on TAP, visit DODTAP.mil and TAPevents.mil.
DOD SkillBridge
The SkillBridge Program bridges industry on-the-job training, apprenticeships or internship opportunities with employer partners during the last 180 days of service, connecting service members with real-world civilian work experience and employment opportunities before their transition to civilian life.
For more information on SkillBridge opportunities, programs, or organizations, visit skillbridge.osd.mil.
Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program
The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program promotes the well-being of National Guard and Reserve members and their families by connecting them with local resources through YRRP events and activities.
For more information on upcoming YRRP events in your local area, visit yellowribbon.mil.
Follow the DoD Military-Civilian Office on LinkedIn for weekly highlights showcasing available resources and key program updates.