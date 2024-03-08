An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Navy Clears Return to Flight for V-22 Osprey Aircraft

March 8, 2024 | By Jim Garamone , DOD News

Naval Air Systems Command has cleared the tiltrotor V-22 Osprey to return to flight. 

The aircraft have been grounded since Dec. 6, 2023. That followed the crash of an Air Force V-22 Osprey off the coast of Japan that killed eight airmen on Nov. 29, 2023. 

"This decision follows a meticulous and data-driven approach prioritizing the safety of our aircrews," a Navy official said. 

An airman oversees an aerial refueling.
An airman oversees an aerial refueling.
Aerial Refueling
An airman assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron oversees the aerial refueling of a CV-22 Osprey during a training mission as part of Freedom Shield 23 over the Sea of Japan, March 17, 2023.
Download: Full Size (890.88 KB)
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier
VIRIN: 230317-F-YU621-431C

Lifting the grounding means the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force can return the aircraft to service.  

The Navy grounded the aircraft when Air Force officials investigating the Japan crash found "a materiel failure of a V-22 component." Officials used the time to do a thorough review of the mishap and test risk-mitigation controls.  

All of the services worked together to ensure the aircraft is safe, officials said during a call with reporters. They would not identify the component that failed, but they said the processes they put in place will allow a safe return to flight. 

The services all have different processes in returning the aircraft to the skies. "Maintenance and procedural changes have been implemented to address the materiel failure that allow for a safe return to flight," the Naval Air Systems Command official said.  

Navy Marine Corps Air Force

Related Stories