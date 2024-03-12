An official website of the United States Government 
Specialized Army Unit Underway to Support Humanitarian Aid Delivery to Gaza

March 12, 2024 | By Joseph Clark , DOD News

The specialized Army unit tasked with establishing a temporary pier off the coast of Gaza to deliver critical humanitarian assistance has wasted no time in making the complex operation a reality.

The first of several watercraft used to construct the pier and manned by troops from the 7th Transportation Brigade began the weekslong transit from the unit's homeport in Virginia to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility less than two days after President Joe Biden called on the military to conduct the emergency operation during his State of the Union Address.

Soldiers in uniform stand on a pier as crews work aboard a military vessel.
Soldiers in uniform stand on a pier as crews work aboard a military vessel.
Crew Work
Soldiers with the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) ready the USAV SP4 James A. Loux to deploy from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 12, 2024. The unit is deploying as part of a Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore mission to conduct 1,800-foot causeway off the coast of Gaza to enable the flow of critical aid from the sea to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.
Download: Full Size (6.83 MB)
Photo By: Joseph Clark, DOD
VIRIN: 240308-D-WM747-1010

Today, four more Army vessels set sail from Joint Base Langley-Eustis to join the operation: USAVs Monterrey, Matamoros, SP4 James A. Loux and Wilson Wharf. 

The brigade, a component of the XVIII Airborne Corps, is the Army's premier watercraft unit specializing in Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore, or JLOTS.  

JLOTS systems can jointly employ Army and Navy logistics assets to deliver critical supplies to troops or civilians in austere environments anywhere in the world. 

"This is Army watercraft's moment, and we're up for it," said Army Col. Samuel S. Miller, the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) commander.

A soldier in uniform speaks to a camera crew on a pier.
A soldier in uniform speaks to a camera crew on a pier.
On Camera
Army Col. Samuel S. Miller, commander of the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), provides an overview of his unit's capabilities at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 12, 2024. The unit is deploying as part of a Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore mission to construct 1,800-foot causeway off the coast of Gaza to enable the flow of critical aid from the sea to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.
Download: Full Size (7.96 MB)
Photo By: Joseph Clark, DOD
VIRIN: 240308-D-WM747-1008

"The U.S. and the world will see our humanitarian capability on display and in action forward," he said. "The 7th TB(X) is highly trained, mobile, versatile and capable to operate in these types of environments." 

Delivering the capability involves the complex choreography of logistics support and landing craft vessels that carry the equipment used to construct an approximately 1,800-foot causeway comprised of modular sections linked together known as a Trident Pier. 

Once in theater, the unit will begin construction of the causeway off the coast of Gaza enabling the flow of critical aid from the sea to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict. The capability is expected to be operational in approximately 60 days.  

Deploying on short notice anywhere throughout the globe is par for course for the units that comprise the XVIII Airborne Corps, said Army Brig. Gen. John B. Hinson, the corps' assistant commanding general for support.

A soldier in uniform stands at a lectern.
A soldier in uniform stands at a lectern.
Press Briefing
Army Brig. Gen. Brad Hinson, the XVIII Airborne Corps' assistant commanding general for support speaks to members of the press at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va, March 12, 2024. The 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), a component of the XVIII Airborne Corps, is deploying as part of a Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore mission to construct 1,800-foot causeway off the coast of Gaza to enable the flow of critical aid from the sea to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.
Download: Full Size (3.66 MB)
Photo By: Joseph Clark, DOD
VIRIN: 240308-D-WM747-1009B

"We are the contingency corps for the Army," Hinson said. "We have units, divisions, brigade combat teams, separate brigades, that can deploy anywhere in the world for any type of contingency operation in 18 hours.  

"The 7th TB(X) is one of these units that falls in that category where all of their units are very deployable for an immediate response force for different types of contingencies all around the world," he said. 

Once operational, the pier will be capable of delivering up to 2,000,000 humanitarian aid meals per day. 

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder previewed the capability Friday during a briefing at the Pentagon following Biden's State of the Union Address. 

"This is part of a full-court press by the United States to not only focus on working on opening up and expanding routes via land, which are the optimal way to get aid into Gaza but also by conducting air drops," Ryder said.

A soldier handles a line aboard a military vessel.
A soldier handles a line aboard a military vessel.
Ready to Deploy
Soldiers with the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) ready the USAV Monterrey to deploy from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 12, 2024. The unit is deploying as part of a Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore mission to conduct 1,800-foot causeway off the coast of Gaza to enable the flow of critical aid from the sea to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.
Download: Full Size (8.72 MB)
Photo By: Joseph Clark, DOD
VIRIN: 240308-D-WM747-1011

The U.S. has conducted several humanitarian assistance airdrops into Gaza alongside the Royal Jordanian Air Force. The combined operations have delivered hundreds of thousands of badly needed meals to civilians. 

Biden said more aid is needed. 

Ryder stressed that the JLOTS capability enables the U.S. to continue delivering aid without putting boots on the ground in Gaza.  

"We'll be working with partners in the region to be on the receiving end of [the JLOTS installation], but at no time will we require U.S. forces to actually go on the ground," he said. "Our role will be essentially to provide the service of getting [the aid] to the causeway, at which point it will then be distributed." 

Miller said the unit's extensive training in environments throughout the world has prepared its soldiers to accomplish the mission in Gaza.

A soldier handles a line aboard a military vessel.
A soldier handles a line aboard a military vessel.
Ready for Action
Soldiers with the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) ready the USAV Monterrey to deploy from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 12, 2024. The unit is deploying as part of a Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore mission to conduct 1,800-foot causeway off the coast of Gaza to enable the flow of critical aid from the sea to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.
Download: Full Size (8.94 MB)
Photo By: Joseph Clark, DOD
VIRIN: 240308-D-WM747-1012


JLOTS was last used operationally to deliver humanitarian assistance following the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that struck Haiti in 2010. 

Soldiers from the 7th TB(X) train extensively in deploying the capability around the globe, including off the coast of Australia last summer in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre, a large-scale joint defense exercise between Australia and the United States.

"We understand the importance of this mission, and the interests of the world in this regard," Miller said. "When it may seem, at times, we have the weight of the world on our shoulders, we will forge across the water to deliver humanitarian assistance." 

That same determination was echoed throughout the ranks.  

"We like what we do," said Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Benjamin Tate, the chief engineer on one of the vessels that set sail for Gaza today.  

"We're extremely proud that we get to participate in humanitarian relief," Tate said. "Me personally, if my family was in that situation, I'd want somebody to be willing to help. So, when we were told that was the task, our guys are ramping the boat up and getting ready."

