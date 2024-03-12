An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

U.S. Ships Leave Virginia for Gaza, More Equipment to Flow to Ukraine

March 12, 2024 | By Jim Garamone , DOD News

U.S. Army ships are moving to the Eastern Mediterranean to build a pier to supply civilians in Gaza with essential supplies, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said today.

The ships will establish a roll-on, roll-off capability that will allow ship-to-shore humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. "We expect the pier to be fully operational in approximately 60 days which will be able to facilitate the delivery of about 2 million meals per day," Ryder said.

Supplies are dropped from the back of a military aircraft.
Supplies are dropped from the back of a military aircraft.
Airdrop
A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules conducts an airdrop of humanitarian assistance over Gaza, Mar. 7, 2024. U.S. Central Command and the United States are committed to supporting the humanitarian aid mission to the people of Gaza.
Download: Full Size (2.6 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmonet Holmes
VIRIN: 240307-F-VJ532-1013N
 

The seaborne delivery will complement other means of getting essential supplies to Gazans. The United States is air-dropping food and supplies to Gaza and the U.S. Agency for International Development is working to get land routes open to those who need the supplies.  

Ryder noted that U.S. Central Command and the Royal Jordanian air force conducted another combined air drop into northern Gaza today. Air Force C-130s dropped more than 5,280 pounds of food including rice, flour, pasta and canned food.

Spotlight: Helping Hands Spotlight: Helping Hands: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Helping-Hands/

This was the eighth U.S. air drop to Gaza. "C-130s and their aircrews have dropped over 204,000 meals, 48,000 bottles of water and more than 5000 pounds of food items," Ryder said.  

In a separate announcement, Ryder said the United States will send another package of aid of $300 million to Ukraine. This one-time aid through the president drawdown authority will support Ukraine's immediate air defense and anti-tank requirements.  

"To be clear, we were able to provide this PDA due to negotiated savings on contracts to replace equipment from previous drawdowns for Ukraine," Ryder said. "As a result of these cost savings, we were able to authorize a new PDA package for Ukraine today without additional significant impacts to U.S. military readiness."

A man speaks from a podium.
A man speaks from a podium.
Press Briefing
Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon, March 12, 2024.
Download: Full Size (4.49 MB)
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza
VIRIN: 240312-D-PM193-2040
 

Ryder said the aid does not begin to meet Ukraine's needs as Russian forces continue their attacks on the country. "We urgently need Congress to pass DOD supplemental requests," he said. "Today's PDA package, while providing urgent capabilities to Ukraine's forces, is nowhere near enough. And the only way to meet Ukraine's battlefield needs is for Congress to swiftly pass the supplemental."

Spotlight: Support for Ukraine Spotlight: Support for Ukraine: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Support-for-Ukraine/

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds a Press Briefing
Video: Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Briefing
Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – 12 March
News Release: Biden Administration Announces Urgent Security Assistance for Ukraine
ukraine response humanitarian aid humanitarian Central Command jordan partnerships service

Related Stories