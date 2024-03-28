An official website of the United States Government 
Marines, Sailors Arrive in Australia for 6 Months of Training, Exercises

March 28, 2024 | By Matthew Olay , DOD News

Approximately 2,000 Marines and sailors deployed to Australia's Northern Territory this week to participate alongside their counterparts in the annual iteration of Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, the Pentagon announced today.

Two service members in military uniforms shake hands.
Two service members in military uniforms shake hands.
Partner Handshake
Marine Corps Col. Brian Mulvihill, right, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force–Darwin 24.3, shakes hands with Royal Australian Navy Capt. Mitchell Livingstone, the commanding officer of Headquarters Northern Command at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, March 24, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defense Force, allies and partners and provides a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific.
Download: Full Size (1.58 MB)
Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Cristian L. Bestul
VIRIN: 240324-M-QB328-1431Y
A person in a military uniform unloads bags from inside an airplane.
A person in a military uniform unloads bags from inside an airplane.
Darwin Arrival
Marines with Marine Rotational Force–Darwin 24.3 unload baggage from an aircraft at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, March 24, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defense Force, allies and partners and provides a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific.
Download: Full Size (1.57 MB)
Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Cristian L. Bestul
VIRIN: 240324-M-QB328-1279
"Over the next six months, MRF-Darwin will conduct a series of exercises and training events with the Australian Defense Force and other regional allies and partners to establish a forward-postured crisis response force, enhance interoperability between our forces, and contribute to a more stable and secure Indo-Pacific," Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told the media during a briefing today. 

Led for the third year in a row by a California-based Marine Corps infantry regiment, this will be the 13th annual iteration of MRF-Darwin, according to a news release sent out by MRF-Darwin's media team today. 

An Air Force general stands behind a lectern facing a seated audience.
An Air Force general stands behind a lectern facing a seated audience.
Briefing Moment
Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a news briefing at the Pentagon, March 28, 2024.
Download: Full Size (1.44 MB)
Photo By: Joe Clark, DOD
VIRIN: 240328-D-WM747-2004

MRF-Darwin dates back to 2011, when former President Barack Obama and then-Prime Minister Julia Gillard announced an agreement on force posture initiatives designed to significantly enhance defense cooperation between the U.S. and Australia. While the initial iteration consisted of only a small liaison element and a company of 250 Marines, the agreement intended to "establish a rotational presence of up to a 2,500-person Marine Air Ground Task Force," according to White House archives. 

"The Marines and sailors of Marine Rotational Force-Darwin are honored and excited to continue the legacy of cooperation and interoperability with our Australian Defense Force brothers and sisters," Marine Corps Col. Brian T. Mulvihill, the commanding officer of MRF-Darwin, stated in the news release. "Our strong alliance contributes to stability in the region and enables the readiness of our forces to respond to any crisis or contingency that arises."

A service member in uniform is in a wooded area and aiming a rifle.
A service member in uniform is in a wooded area and aiming a rifle.
Jackaroo Patrol
Marine Corps Cpl. Ty Smith, part of Marine Rotational Force–Darwin 23, observes the area on patrol during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 23 in Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 1, 2023. MRF-D 23 left Australia in October 2023. The DOD announced March 28, 2024, that MRF-D 24.3 has arrived in Australia. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defense Force, allies and partners and provides a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific.
Download: Full Size (1.17 MB)
Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Brayden Daniel
VIRIN: 230701-M-RA094-1191
A service member in uniform sits at a table, illuminated by red light.
A service member in uniform sits at a table, illuminated by red light.
Jackaroo Maneuver
Marine Corps Cpl. Ty Smith, part of Marine Rotational Force–Darwin 23, and an Australian Army soldier plan a maneuver route during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 23 in Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, June 29, 2023. MRF-D 23 left Australia in October 2023. The DOD announced March 28, 2024, that MRF-D 24.3 has arrived in Australia. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defense Force, allies and partners and provides a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific.
Download: Full Size (1013.76 KB)
Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Ryan Hageali
VIRIN: 230629-M-IG436-1624A
This year's MRF-Darwin will model itself on prior iterations by incorporating "security partners from throughout the Pacific Islands and the broader region" into the exercise schedule, according to the release. 

MRF-Darwin's rotation is scheduled to conclude in October.

