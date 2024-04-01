An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Navy Resources Arrive in Baltimore to Support Key Bridge Efforts

April 1, 2024 | By Navy Public Affairs

A large crane barge sits in a body of water.
A large crane barge sits in a body of water.
The Chesapeake
The Chesapeake, a 1000-ton lift capacity derrick barge, the Ferrell, a 200-ton lift capacity revolving crane barge and the Oyster Bay, a 150-ton lift capacity crane barge are in Baltimore Harbor. The barges will be used by the Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving to remove submerged portions of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The barges, contracted through Naval Sea Systems Command will support the Coast Guard led Unified Command in its effort to clear and re-open the channel.
Download: Full Size (1.51 MB)
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Mohr
VIRIN: 240329-N-OG067-2162

The Chesapeake, a 1,000-ton lift capacity derrick barge, the Ferrell, a 200-ton lift capacity revolving crane barge, and the Oyster Bay, a 150-ton lift capacity crane barge have arrived in Baltimore Harbor. An additional 400-ton lift capacity barge is on track to arrive early next week. The barges, contracted through Naval Sea Systems Command, will support the Coast Guard-led Unified Command in its effort to clear and reopen the channel. 

The barges will be used by the Navy's Supervisor of Salvage and Diving to remove submerged portions of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. SUPSALV will accomplish the work in phases. Following an overall assessment, work will focus on disassembling and removing the bridge section by section. The disassembled pieces will be lifted onto barges, which will then be transported away. 

Two men standing in a crane lift use tools to cut a large metal structure.
Two men standing in a crane lift use tools to cut a large metal structure.
Demolition Crew
Highly trained demolition crews began cutting the top portion of the north side of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge into smaller sections for safe removal by crane in the Patapsco River in Baltimore, March 30, 2024. Salvage teams use an exothermic cutting torch to systematically separate sections of the steel bridge, which will be taken to a disposal site.
Download: Full Size (204.8 KB)
Photo By: Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves
VIRIN: 240330-G-ZP826-5985

An additional 12 crane and support vessels including tugs, survey, dive and crew boats are in the mobilization process and will arrive to Baltimore in the coming days. SUPSALV will manage the operation and use of all assets to provide centralized oversight of all salvage operations. 

A small vessel floats nearby large wreckage in a body of water.
A small vessel floats nearby large wreckage in a body of water.
Bridge Collapse Response
A Coast Guard Station Crisfield 29-foot response boat-small observes as highly trained demolition crews begin cutting the top portion of the north side of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge into smaller sections for safe removal by crane in the Patapsco River in Baltimore, March 30, 2024. Salvage teams use an exothermic cutting torch to systematically separate sections of the steel bridge, which will be taken to a disposal site.
Download: Full Size (430.08 KB)
Photo By: Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reave
VIRIN: 240330-G-ZP826-7074

SUPSALV is a world leader in the ocean engineering discipline of marine salvage, towing, pollution control and abatement, diving and diving system safety, salvage equipment procurement and underwater ship husbandry.

Navy Coast Guard

Related Stories