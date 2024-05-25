An official website of the United States Government 
Biden: Range of Missions Increasing as Pace of World Change Accelerates

May 25, 2024 | By David Vergun, DOD News

The world is not only changing rapidly, the pace of change is also accelerating. The range of missions that service members are carrying out is also increasing, said President Joe Biden.

A civilian speaks from a stage.
A civilian speaks from a stage.
Biden Address
President Joe Biden gives the commencement address to the graduating cadets at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y., May 25, 2024.
Download: Full Size (184.32 KB)
Photo By: Army/West Point
VIRIN: 240525-A-D0439-001
 

Biden, who spoke at the commencement address to the graduating cadets at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York, today, provided some examples of change. 

U.S. forces are supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom, not on the ground in Ukraine, but by keeping munitions and equipment flowing into the country, he said. "We are standing strong with Ukraine, and we will stand with them." 

Alliances in the Indo-Pacific region are also being bolstered with nations that include Japan, South Korea, Australia and the Philippines, Biden said. 

The president touted the strength of the NATO alliance, applauding the newest members Finland and Sweden. 

"No country has allies like ours," he said. 

The U.S. is standing up for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, he said. 

Cadets stand at attention
Cadets stand at attention
At Attention
Cadets stand at attention during the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y., May 25, 2024.
Download: Full Size (481.28 KB)
Photo By: Army/West Point
VIRIN: 240525-A-D0439-003
A cadet salutes.
A cadet salutes.
Saluting Cadet
A cadet salutes during the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y., May 25, 2024.
Download: Full Size (368.64 KB)
Photo By: Army/West Point
VIRIN: 240525-A-D0439-004

"I've always been willing to use force when required to protect our nation, our allies, our core interests. When anyone targets American troops, we will deliver justice to them," Biden said. 

"Never forget Americans are strongest when we lead not only by our example of our power, but by the power of our example," he said. 

"Every member of our armed forces must always be safe and respected in the ranks," Biden said.  

For the first time, in nearly a decade, rates of sexual assault and sexual harassment have gone down across the active-duty forces, he said. "It’s long past time to end the scourge of sexual violence in the military once and for all, and we can do this." 

Cadets stand at attention.
Cadets stand at attention.
At Attention
Cadets stand at attention during the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y., May 25, 2024.
Download: Full Size (327.68 KB)
Photo By: Army/West Point
VIRIN: 240525-A-D0439-002

Members of the armed forces take an oath to defend the Constitution, he said. Hold fast to your values: duty, honor, country. 

Freedom is not free. It requires constant vigilance, he said. 

