An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Nation's Leaders Honor Fallen Heroes

May 27, 2024 | By David Vergun, DOD News

To Gold Star family members and everyone mourning a fallen American hero today, please know that we bow our heads in sorrow along with you, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said.
 

Two civilians and a military officer salute from a stage.
Two civilians and a military officer salute from a stage.
Arlington Honors
President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participate in the Memorial Day observance ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 27, 2024.
Download: Full Size (1.67 MB)
Photo By: Benjamin D. Applebaum, DOD
VIRIN: 240527-D-LS763-1016A

Austin, President Joe Biden and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., provided remarks today at a Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery. 

"We know that you live with loss every day and not just Memorial Day," Austin continued. 

A civilian speaks from behind a podium.
A civilian speaks from behind a podium.
Austin Remarks
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks during the Memorial Day observance ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 27, 2024.
Download: Full Size (1.05 MB)
Photo By: Elizabeth Fraser, Army
VIRIN: 240527-O-D0439-003

Defending our republic carries risk and that goes beyond the dangers of combat. By necessity, military training is hard and challenging. "Our operations worldwide can put our troops in harm's way," he said. 

Also, we lose too many of our veterans to suicide, he added.

42:46
Play

Troops and their families don’t just sacrifice during wartime. Troops often go on long deployments. "They know the pride that never fades and the worry that never leaves," Austin said. 

Brown said we are here today to honor those who were wearing the uniform when they gave their lives for our nation and its ideals. 

A military officer speaks from behind a podium.
A military officer speaks from behind a podium.
Brown Remarks
Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks during the Memorial Day observance ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 27, 2024.
Download: Full Size (655.36 KB)
Photo By: Benjamin D. Applebaum, DOD
VIRIN: 240527-D-LS763-1017A

He noted that Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place of over 400,000 of the fallen.

"Every stone marker represents someone who wore the uniform who answered the call of duty, who when the nation asked, 'who will go for us?' They responded. 'Send me.'" Brown said.

Spotlight: Memorial Day Spotlight: Memorial Day: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Memorial-Day/

Speech: Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery (As Delivered)
Biden president Austin Defense Secretary Brown chairman Memorial Day Veterans

Related Stories