An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Pentagon Officials Underscore NATO's Value in Webinar With DOD Students

May 29, 2024 | By Joseph Clark, DOD News

Pentagon officials fielded questions from students at Defense Department schools from across the U.S. and Europe today as part of a webinar focused on the NATO alliance.

Three people in civilian attire sit a table with a United States flag in the background.
Three people in civilian attire sit a table with a United States flag in the background.
Virtual Talk
From left: Alton Buland, principal director for European and NATO policy in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy; Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh; and Melanie Fonder Kaye, deputy assistant of the secretary of defense for strategic engagement; host a virtual engagement with students at Department of Defense Education Activity schools, May 29, 2024.
Download: Full Size (5.38 MB)
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza
VIRIN: 240529-D-PM193-1078

During a discussion that built upon themes from this year's NATO Youth Summit, the officials emphasized the enduring strength of the 32-member coalition and thanked the students, many of whose parents serve in NATO-aligned billets, for their role in the overall mission.  

Alton Buland, principal director for European and NATO policy in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, said service members and their families play crucial parts in helping NATO thrive. 

"It's a living alliance," he said. "It's not just rooted in treaty and law — which it is — but it's rooted in the people that are part of it." 

Buland was joined by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh and Melanie Fonder Kaye, deputy secretary of defense for strategic engagement.

A person in civilian attire sits at a table with a microphone.
A person in civilian attire sits at a table with a microphone.
Sabrina Singh
Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh has a virtual discussion with students at Department of Defense Education Activity schools in the U.S. and Europe, May 29, 2024.
Download: Full Size (5.79 MB)
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza
VIRIN: 240529-D-PM193-1058
 

Moderating the conversation was Kerri Gill, a creative writing and strategic literacy teacher and the 2024 Department of Defense Education Activity's Teacher of the Year.  

Students joined from DOD schools in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and England. Students also joined from North Carolina and Puerto Rico.  

Buland thanked the students for the role they play in giving NATO its strength.  

He said that as children of service members, they enable their parents to deploy throughout the globe to reassure U.S. allies and deter adversaries.

"Thank you, as well, for what you each do in terms of being ambassadors for the United States and for the Department of Defense in the countries that you're living in," Buland said.

A person in civilian attire looks at a video conferencing screen.
A person in civilian attire looks at a video conferencing screen.
Virtual Talk
A woman interacts virtually with students at Department of Defense Education Activity schools in the U.S. and Europe, May 29, 2024.
Download: Full Size (6.14 MB)
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza
VIRIN: 240529-D-PM193-1035

Students had the opportunity to ask questions on a variety of topics related to NATO's role in ensuring transatlantic security, as well as career-related questions.  

The officials provided insight into their career paths and why they value public service. They also offered advice on how to develop as leaders and achieve work-life balance even when navigating high-pressure situations.  

The conversation was held as NATO members prepare to mark the 75th anniversary of the alliance in July at the NATO Summit in Washington.  

Buland said the alliance will continue to be a stalwart of peace and security for years to come.  

"It's an alliance that has value for every generation, evolving to meet the threats that every generation faces and to take on the threats of the future," he said.

Spotlight: NATO Spotlight: NATO: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/NATO/

NATO Military Children prioritizing people

Related Stories