Indo-Pacific Visit Is an Opportunity to Engage With Partners

June 3, 2024 | By David Vergun, DOD News

A group of people in military uniforms and business suits pose for a photo in front of flags.
Shangri-La Dialogue
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts a meeting with defense leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the International Institute for Strategic Studies 21st Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 2, 2024.
Photo By: Chad J. McNeeley, DOD
The Defense Department, along with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific, is working on critical issues — meaningful issues — that promote stability and security throughout the region, said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. 

Austin spoke today at a news briefing in Singapore during the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Two people in business attire shake hands.
Shangri-La Dialogue
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Indonesian Minster of Defense Prabowo Subianto at the International Institute for Strategic Studies 21th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 1, 2024.
Photo By: Chad J. McNeeley, DOD
"It's important to remember that every time that we come out here, we're not just coming out to conduct meetings. We're actually getting things done," he said. 

Two people in business attire shake hands.
Shangri-La Dialogue
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Malaysian Minster of Defense Mohamed Khaled Nordin at the International Institute for Strategic Studies 21th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 1, 2024.
Photo By: Chad J. McNeeley, DOD
"That's the purpose of being out here: to reassure, to make sure that our allies and partners understand that we have a shared vision, a common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and that we are a Pacific nation and we are here to stay," he said. 

"Without personal engagement, it's very difficult to do some of that. So that's why we're here. And that's why we'll keep coming back," Austin said.

Two people in business attire shake hands.
Shangri-La Dialogue
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Singapore Prime Minster Lawrence Wong in Singapore, at the International Institute for Strategic Studies 21st Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, May 31, 2024.
Photo By: Chad J. McNeeley, DOD
Austin met with leaders over the last several days including:

  • Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto 
  • Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 
  • Malaysian Minister of Defense Mohamed Khaled Nordin  
  • Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Singapore Minister of Defense Ng Eng Hen  
  • Trilateral meeting with South Korea Minister of National Defense Shin Won-sik and Japan Minister of Defense Minoru Kihara 
  • ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] multilateral meeting with leaders from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor and Vietnam 

Three people in business suits pose for a photo.
Shangri-La Dialogue
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts a trilateral meeting with Japanese Minister of Defense Minoru Kihara and South Korean Minister of National Defense Shin Won-sik at the International Institute for Strategic Studies 21st Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 2, 2024.
Photo By: Chad J. McNeeley, DOD
Austin is also planning additional meetings with world leaders in the days ahead. 

