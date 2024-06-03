An official website of the United States Government 
Austin: Boosting Military-Industrial Bases With Indo-Pacific Nations a Priority

June 3, 2024 | By David Vergun, DOD News

In order to have sufficient capacity in the Indo-Pacific nations' military-industrial bases, the Defense Department, along with allies and partners, are going to have to work together to make this happen, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said.
 

Shangri-La Dialogue
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Singaporean Minister of Defense Ng Eng Hen applaud at the signing of a memorandum of understanding by Defense Innovation Unit director Doug Beck and Tan Peng Yam, chief defense scientist, Singapore Ministry of Defense in Singapore, May 31, 2024.
Austin spoke today at a news briefing in Singapore at the Shangri-La Dialogue. 

Over the last several years, countries in this region have been working together in a more concerted fashion, developing new technologies, and boosting production, he said. 

Some of the areas of focus for boosting military-industrial capacity that Austin mentioned include:

  • Endorsing a Statement of Principles for Indo-Pacific Defense Industrial Base Collaboration, May 31, following extensive consultations with U.S. allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.
  • Signing a memorandum of understanding with Singapore, May 31, to advance defense innovation.
  • Codeveloping with Japan a glide phase interceptor to counter hypersonic threats.
  • Advancing partnership with Australia and Japan on an integrated air- and missile-defense architecture.
  • Making major investments in shared submarine industrial base to help strengthen AUKUS partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom.
  • Making historic progress with India on coproducing fighter-jet engines and armored vehicles. 

"Together with our friends in the region, we're breaking down national barriers and better integrating our defense industries," Austin said.

