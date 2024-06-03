Austin: Boosting Military-Industrial Bases With Indo-Pacific Nations a Priority

In order to have sufficient capacity in the Indo-Pacific nations' military-industrial bases, the Defense Department, along with allies and partners, are going to have to work together to make this happen, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said.
Austin spoke today at a news briefing in Singapore at the Shangri-La Dialogue.
Over the last several years, countries in this region have been working together in a more concerted fashion, developing new technologies, and boosting production, he said.
Some of the areas of focus for boosting military-industrial capacity that Austin mentioned include:
- Endorsing a Statement of Principles for Indo-Pacific Defense Industrial Base Collaboration, May 31, following extensive consultations with U.S. allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.
- Signing a memorandum of understanding with Singapore, May 31, to advance defense innovation.
- Codeveloping with Japan a glide phase interceptor to counter hypersonic threats.
- Advancing partnership with Australia and Japan on an integrated air- and missile-defense architecture.
- Making major investments in shared submarine industrial base to help strengthen AUKUS partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom.
- Making historic progress with India on coproducing fighter-jet engines and armored vehicles.
"Together with our friends in the region, we're breaking down national barriers and better integrating our defense industries," Austin said.