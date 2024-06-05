An official website of the United States Government 
Ambassador to NATO Addresses Worth of the Alliance

June 5, 2024 | By Jim Garamone, DOD News

NATO is 75 years old, but it is not dated; it is not a rusty old alliance, and it still serves the needs and aspirations of the United States and the world today, said Julianne Smith, the U.S. permanent representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

A large number of service members fly four different flags as they pose for a photo on a clear day.
A large number of service members fly four different flags as they pose for a photo on a clear day.
Shield 24
Army paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade and soldiers from Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment pose for a photo during Exercise Shield 24 in Kamenjak near Medulin Pula, Croatia, April 12, 2024. This annual event bolsters Croatian air defense capabilities against low- and medium-altitude threats.
Download: Full Size (9.26 MB)
Photo By: Paolo Bovo, Army
VIRIN: 240412-A-JM436-1460

Smith spoke to the Defense Writers Group this week, previewing the alliance's Washington summit in July and commenting on how Americans feel about NATO

The ambassador noted that U.S. polls show two-thirds of Americans believe NATO is worth the U.S. investment. Of course, she said, that means a third of Americans question the value of the alliance. 

Smith, who hails from Michigan, said she has taken two listening tours through the U.S. Midwest. "I wanted to hear how students, veterans, local politicians, mayors and governors, and industry leaders … talked about the NATO alliance, [or] if it resonated at all," she said.  

She said she found some confusion about what the alliance is doing — or not doing — in regard to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She said the trips to Ohio and Michigan encouraged her "because I still have the feeling that NATO is largely a nonpartisan issue. I think two-thirds is a pretty good number compared to a lot of other issues."

The outline of people can be seen walking through a forest at night.
The outline of people can be seen walking through a forest at night.
Astral Knight
A U.S. Air Force special operations team walks through a forest during Exercise Astral Knight 24 in Rostki, Poland, May 15, 2024. The exercise enhances combat readiness among participating NATO allies, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats.
Download: Full Size (5.3 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Isaac Olivera
VIRIN: 240515-F-XS544-1026


She said she sees the need to reach out to young people on the worth of the alliance. "Look, the alliance was created 75 years ago, and I don't know if all the people that are in the 18-to-25 age range truly understand why it was important that we created NATO and what it's done for U.S. national security interests," she said.  

People hear that an organization has been around for 75 years, and they believe that it "seems dated, rusty, creaky," she said. They are asking if the alliance is necessary, she said. It was, after all, built for a different era. 

Smith said she is working to help people understand "why NATO exists today, and how it's different from the NATO that was created 75 years ago and how it not only serves our interests but serves the interests of our allies." 

Part of the disconnect for some Americans with NATO is the issue of burden sharing. In 2014, when Russia illegally occupied Ukraine's Crimea, only three NATO countries met the alliance's goal of investing 2% of gross domestic product in defense. "Burden sharing has to be a part of the story this summer at the summit," Smith said.

Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden stressed the need for Canada and the European allies to hit the 2% mark. Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 further focused the allies. Now, up to 23 of the 32 NATO allies are at or above the 2% mark. "Within the next three years, most allies will be there," she said.

A service member crawls from frigid water onto ice.
A service member crawls from frigid water onto ice.
Nordic Response
A U.S. Marine participates in a drill for cold weather training ahead of NATO’s Exercise Nordic Response 2024 in Setermoen, Norway, on Feb. 1, 2024. The exercise aims to boost military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity arctic warfare, examining areas such as command and control interoperability, combined joint operations, maritime logistics, integration with NATO forces, and response to adversaries in dynamic scenarios.
Download: Full Size (829.44 KB)
VIRIN: 240201-M-M0344-1074U

She said Americans need to understand that Europe is sharing the burden. "We're all working together, and Europe is helping us focus elsewhere in the world, as well, because of what we do together," the ambassador said. "Europeans are stepping up and doing their fair share, and it enables us to be in the position of taking on the global responsibilities that we uniquely hold." 

NATO is a work in progress. The allies are addressing new plans, new strategies and new challenges. The alliance is looking at new domains of conflict and new technologies that can make alliance nations safer.  

"We just have to work to continue to get the message out on why NATO matters," she said. "And that's what, in part, we'll be doing at the at the summit."

