Following 2-Day Pier Closure, 1,000 Tons of Aid Are Delivered to Gaza's Shore

Yesterday and today, more than 1,000 metric tons of humanitarian aid were delivered over the U.S. military-provided Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore pier that is attached to the Gaza shore.
The floating JLOTS pier, which reopened June 7 after repairs, temporarily shut down June 9-10, due to high seas. Aid delivery began again yesterday.
"For two days, the temporary pier was not operational due to high sea states," said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during a briefing today. "As of yesterday, June 11, U.S. Central Command resumed the delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, with more than 500 metric tons of aid delivered to the marshaling area, and today, [Centcom] delivered another over 500 metric tons in, as well, to the marshaling area."
Singh said that since May 17, Centcom has assisted in the delivery of more than 2,500 metric tons, or approximately 5.6 million pounds, of humanitarian aid to the Gaza shore for onward distribution.
Aid delivered to the shore yesterday and today, Singh said, remains in a marshaling area for further distribution. She also highlighted the partnership DOD has with U.S. Agency for International Development for ensuring that aid is provided to Gaza.
"We're working hand-in-glove with USAID, who has been a great partner in calling together different nations, different NGOs [nongovernmental organizations] to donate aid to a population that desperately needs it," Singh said. "We are the conduit for getting that aid to the people who need it the most, but USAID has been instrumental in making sure that we are getting those donations from other countries and NGOs, as well. We certainly value their partnership."
According to USAID, the total humanitarian aid that the United States has announced for Palestinians since the beginning of the conflict comes to more than $674 million.
"The United States continues to work around the clock to overcome diplomatic and operational hurdles for humanitarian access and significantly scale up the amount of assistance reaching vulnerable populations in Gaza and the West Bank," reads a USAID press release that was released today.