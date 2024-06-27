An official website of the United States Government 
African Leaders Focus on Enhancing Regional Security

June 27, 2024 | By David Vergun, DOD News

Defense leaders from dozens of African nations met this week as part of the 2024 African Chiefs of Defense Conference in Gaborone, Botswana, to address some of the challenges and opportunities on the continent, with the goal of enhancing regional security.

People in military and civilian attire stand in front of a long table.
People in military and civilian attire stand in front of a long table.
Defense Conference
Attendees of the African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2024 pose for a group photo in Gaborone, Botswana, June 25, 2024.
Download: Full Size (317.44 KB)
Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Addysyn Tobar
VIRIN: 240626-M-MW994-1040A

Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander, U.S. Africa Command, discussed the highlights from the conference with the media today, which he said was informative and productive. 

Themes of the conference were sharing ideas to bolster stability, security, human rights and prosperity among the 53 nations in Africom's area of responsibility, he said, adding that discussions included challenges in deterring threats and building for crises response. 

Threats to deter include terror organizations like ISIS, Al-Shabaab and Boko Haram, which thrive in areas of instability, he said.

Two men in military uniforms stand near each other and speak.
Two men in military uniforms stand near each other and speak.
African Chiefs of Defense Conference
Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, speaks with military leaders between panel discussions at the 2023 African Chiefs of Defense Conference. African defense chiefs and senior military leaders from 43 countries met in Rome for the annual African Chiefs of Defense Conference held from Feb. 27 to March 2, 2023.
Download: Full Size (143.36 KB)
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Meaney
VIRIN: 230303-A-DJ785-0017T
 

The solution, Langley said, is to engage with each nation, identify their needs and come to an enduring solution with a whole-of-government approach to include U.S. agencies, regional governments and civil society — not just the Defense Department. 

The general also discussed the negative influence of misinformation campaigns by Russia on the continent. "Getting the truth out there to counter disinformation is essential. According to the African Center of Strategic Studies, disinformation campaigns have directly driven deadly violence, promoted and validated military coups and cowed civil society members into silence and served as a smokescreen for corruption and exploitation."

As such, discussions included putting effective information campaigns in place to counter misinformation and disinformation campaigns, he said. 

A group of people pose in front of a building for a photo.
A group of people pose in front of a building for a photo.
Defense Conference
Attendees of the African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2024 pose for a group photo in Gaborone, Botswana, June 25, 2024.
Download: Full Size (440.32 KB)
Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Addysyn Tobar
VIRIN: 240625-M-MW994-1001

In conclusion, Langley said the conference provided a wealth of valuable information and lessons learned that can be built upon during next year's conference. 

This is the first year the U.S. co-hosted the conference with an African nation. It was also the first time the conference took place in Africa.

